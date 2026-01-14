Titans Rookie Offers Positive Update on Brutal Injury

Tennessee Titans linebacker Femi Oladejo did not have the rookie season he had hoped for.

Oladejo, a second-round pick out of UCLA, played in just six games for the Titans before fracturing his leg, an injury that would cost him the whole season. Oladejo practiced towards the end of the year, but never came off of injured reserve and returned for the Titans. Oladejo spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about his recovery process and his hopes for the upcoming season.

"Just keeping my faith in God, staying prayed up, reading my Bible, staying in touch with my family," Oladejo said via Wyatt. "And being around my teammates as well, that helped a lot.

"(My teammates) told me to keep my head up, things happen. Everyone's journey is different, and you just have to take it day by day and not let the present get too ahead of the future."

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws the ball past Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oladejo Getting Healthier For 2026 Season

The Titans have high hopes for Oladejo even after suffering a big injury in his first season. The team is hoping he can become a premier pass rusher for them someday soon, and there were some flashes of that in his first six professional games. The recovery process he is undergoing will only help him achieve more down the line.

"I have a lot of developing to do," Oladejo said via Wyatt. "Now I have to keep growing and progress my craft and take things day by day, developing all aspects of my body, flexibility, mobility, and things of that nature. But I know the potential is there."

The Titans are hoping to bring in another positive draft class this offseason, but Oladejo will feel like an extension of that because of how little experience he got in his first season. That should help the Titans grow even more as they try to get out of this rebuild.

"(I want to be) a playmaker, an impact player who makes plays, gets the ball back, and helps the team win in any situation," Oladejo said via Wyatt. "100 percent (I feel I can do it). As the weeks kept going (this year), I kept gaining my confidence more and more, I just had an unfortunate circumstance with the injury. But I'm going to work, and do everything I can to help this team."

If Oladejo can get better for the Titans and the team has another positive draft class in the spring, they could get closer to getting where they want to be.

