Titans May Have Made a Mistake Drafting Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while the team likes what they have in their young quarterback, it's possible the team may have taken the wrong signal caller.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski conducted a re-draft of the first round of this past year's draft class and put New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart ahead of Ward in the exercise.

"The Tennessee Titans had to select the quarterback with last year's No. 1 overall pick. The approach won't change when looking back at how the season progressed," Sobleski wrote.

"Cam Ward flashed at times after being the top selection. Though the Titans go in a different direction since Dart's playmaking ability, when healthy, presented some wow moments. Two things separated Dart from the rest of the quarterbacks in the most recent class.

"First, he's a natural playmaker as a passer and runner. Granted, the latter placed him in some difficult positions during his first season, but Dart should learn to protect himself as his career progresses. Second, he's a year younger than Ward and nearly four years younger than Tyler Shough, which gives him an edge to become the new No. 1 pick."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward walks off the field after the game at EverBank Stadium. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dart Goes Before Ward in Redraft

It remains to be seen if the Titans made the right or wrong call on Ward over Dart, but only the former was viewed as a universal top prospect with the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans could have traded back into the first round for Dart as the Giants did, but it was hard for them to justify doing that when they had the No. 1 overall pick.

Ward also came into the league with higher expectations than Dart and was named the starter right out of the gate. Dart came in as the starter in Week 4, and while he was impressive, he had more to gain as the backup quarterback going into the season. Ward finished the season throwing for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while making all 17 starts for the Titans. He also ran for 159 yards and two scores on the ground.

While Dart may have had the better statistics in his first season, Ward still has the chance to be the better quarterback when it is all said and done. He just needs to continue growing like he did in Year 1.

