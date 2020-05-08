Titans Scheduled for Prime Time Trifecta

NASHVILLE – It has not happened often, but the Tennessee Titans hit the prime-time trifecta in 2010.

The NFL’s 2020 schedule was released Thursday and it calls for the Titans to play one game each on Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night.

It is just the third time in franchise history that has happened.

The last was 2018, and that was only due to the fact that their regular-season finale against Indianapolis was flexed into the Sunday night spot because of the playoff implications (the winner secured the final postseason berth). They originally were scheduled for two Monday appearances and to take their Thursday turn.

They ultimately went 2-2 in those games, capped by a loss to the Colts.

The only other time was in 2009. Then they actually played on four different nights – Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The Friday was a Christmas contest against the Chargers.

The Titans were considered must-see TV that year because they had the NFL’s best regular-season record in 2008 (13-3) before they made an early playoff exit. They lost three of the four under the lights in 2009, including the one on Christmas.

Last season they played under the lights just once, a Thursday night loss at Jacksonville in Week 3.

In 2020 the Titans will be in Denver for the final game of opening weekend, the second half of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Their Thursday night appearance will be in Week 10 at home against Indianapolis. They will play on Sunday night in Week 16 at Green Bay in a matchup of last season’s losers in the conference championship games.

“It is always an honor to play on Monday Night Football,” coach Mike Vrabel said in a release from the team. “When you grow up watching football, you watch Monday Night Football. It is your last taste of football for the week.

“Certainly, it’s a great challenge to go on the road and face Denver. It is a great way to start the season, there will be a lot of excitement and I know there will be a lot of people tuning in.”