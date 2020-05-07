Monday Night Football Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Matchups

The 2020 NFL season schedule was announced Thursday with a full slate of Monday Night Football games, which will be broadcast by ESPN.

Steelers at Giants and Titans at. Broncos kicks off the Monday night slate season on Monday, Sept. 14 on ESPN.

Other than in Week 1, all the Monday Night Football matchups will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

See the full schedule below:

Monday Night Football Schedule:

Week 1: Steelers at Giants, Titans at Broncos

Week 2: Saints at Raiders

Week 3: Chiefs at Ravens

Week 4: Falcons at Packers

Week 5: Chargers at Saints

Week 6: Cardinals at Cowboys

Week 7: Bears at Rams

Week 8: Buccaneers at Giants

Week 9: Patriots at Jets

Week 10: Vikings at Bears

Week 11: Rams at Buccaneers

Week 12: Seahawks at Eagles

Week 13: Bills at 49ers

Week 14: Ravens at Browns

Week 15: Steelers at Bengals

Week 16: Bills at Patriots