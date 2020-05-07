Monday Night Football Schedule 2020: Games, Dates, Matchups
The 2020 NFL season schedule was announced Thursday with a full slate of Monday Night Football games, which will be broadcast by ESPN.
Steelers at Giants and Titans at. Broncos kicks off the Monday night slate season on Monday, Sept. 14 on ESPN.
Other than in Week 1, all the Monday Night Football matchups will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
See the full schedule below:
Monday Night Football Schedule:
Week 1: Steelers at Giants, Titans at Broncos
Week 2: Saints at Raiders
Week 3: Chiefs at Ravens
Week 4: Falcons at Packers
Week 5: Chargers at Saints
Week 6: Cardinals at Cowboys
Week 7: Bears at Rams
Week 8: Buccaneers at Giants
Week 9: Patriots at Jets
Week 10: Vikings at Bears
Week 11: Rams at Buccaneers
Week 12: Seahawks at Eagles
Week 13: Bills at 49ers
Week 14: Ravens at Browns
Week 15: Steelers at Bengals
Week 16: Bills at Patriots