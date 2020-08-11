Injury Delays Beasley's Practice Participation

The Tennessee Titans seemingly played a 10-day game of “Where’s Waldo?” with their high-profile free-agent addition Vic Beasley.

Now, they know where he is. They just don’t know when they will see him in action.

The team announced Tuesday that the veteran outside linebacker is on the non-football injury list. No reason was given for that designation. He must pass a physical before he can take part in practices.

During a video press conference earlier in the day, though, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Beasley is in the building. That meant that he had passed all of the required COVID-19 protocols, which allowed him to join his new teammates and coaches in person.

“Vic is here, which I am excited about,” Vrabel said. “He’s been in the meetings. He’s working through the same program and the same schedule everyone else is.”

Beasley’s mysterious absence came to an end Friday when he arrived in Nashville for coronavirus testing. To join his new teammates in workouts and meetings at Saint Thomas Sports Park, Beasley had to test negative for COVID-19 multiple times.

There are still many reasons for coaches and players to be excited about his arrival, even after five up-and-down seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Beasley recorded 37 1/2 sacks, 156 tackles and 36 tackles for a loss during his first five NFL seasons. En route to a Pro Bowl in 2016, his best season to date, Beasley led the league with 15 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles. He returned two fumbles for touchdowns (2016, 2018).

“I think it’s pretty obvious,” guard Rodger Saffold said last week. “He has great speed off the edge, he’s very athletic, he’s strong. You get great production out of him. I think that’s an excellent quality to have, bringing him onto the team.”

After a virtual offseason and a delayed arrival, Beasley may have some catching up to do as he acclimates himself with new teammates, a new coaching staff, a new playbook and a new city amid an ongoing pandemic.

His absence came at a hefty cost ($500,000 fine). Even with that behind him, it will be a little longer before his addition begins to pay dividends on the practice field.

“As far as a doghouse, I am going to coach them all the way that I think is best, and try to get them to develop and learn our system and put the team first,” Vrabel said. “All the things we talk about and holding each other accountable.”