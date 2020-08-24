SI Insider: Clowney Should Focus on Familiarity

Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency is unlike many (or any) we have seen in recent years.

The best resolution to it, in the opinion Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated’s Senior NFL Reporter, is familiarity.

“I think right now, the smart play for Jadeveon Clowney is to go and find a place where he can shine in 2020 so he can hit the free agent market again in 2021 and make a run at the big second that every NFL player wants,” Breer said in a recent video report. “And how do you do that? Well, I think you have to look logistically. There’s only (three weeks) left until the season-opener – a little less than that – so, are you really going to be maximizing what you can do in 2020 by going to a place that’s going to have to learn you and where you’re going to have to learn everybody else? Probably not.

“So, I think the best play for him right now would be to maybe take a little less money on a one-year deal and go to a place where there’s some familiarity.”

The Titans, of course, have a great deal of familiarity with Clowney.

Coach Mike Vrabel was his position coach and then, for one season, his defensive coordinator at Houston. Two of his defensive assistants (as well as one on offense) also coached with the Texans when Clowney played for them.

Of course, there is also Seattle, where Clowney played last season.

According to recent reports, the three-time Pro Bowler remains convinced that he should – and will – get a big-money deal ($15 million or more this season) despite the fact that few, if any teams, can pay that kind of money without having to adjust their roster. There also has been increasing talk that teams are frustrated with his indecisiveness or unwillingness to pursue a deal in earnest (or both) particularly as training camps progress and the start of the season draws near.

The Titans made it known since early in the offseason that they were interested in Clowney, but indications are that interest has waned as the offseason has progressed.

“While you hear the door might be shut, on a talent like that I’m not sure that it’s ever completely shut,” Breer said. “So, I think the Titans are a team to monitor in that situation.”