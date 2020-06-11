AllTitans
Robinson: Clowney Would Be 'Good Fit' With Titans

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Jon Robinson uttered a few sweet nothings when asked about free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday.

Ultimately, though, the general manager said that nothing has changed over the last few weeks – or months – regarding the Tennessee Titans’ potential to sign Clowney.

“I know he wants to play. I think we would be a pretty good fit for him,” Robinson said on a video conference that marked the end of the team’s virtual offseason program. “There was some mutual interest there when we started the discussions, but I would say that really hasn’t grown legs since we spoke last.”

Robinson confirmed at the start of April that the Titans had preliminary discussions with Clowney, a six-year veteran who was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. More than two weeks later, he sounded unenthusiastic about the likelihood of adding the three-time Pro Bowler but noted that would not “close the door” on the possibility.

Within the last week, left tackle Taylor Lewan made his pitch on social media.

Clowney, though, remains one of the highest profile players available for 2020.

The free agent signing period began on March 18 and since then Seattle, Cleveland, the New York Jets and others in addition to the Titans reportedly have expressed some degree of interest in the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder who has 32 career sacks in 75 games.

The latest odds have the Titans as the favorite to secure his services, just ahead of Seattle and then Cleveland.

Clowney 27, played his first five seasons with Houston when Titans coach Mike Vrabel and several of his staff members were assistants there. Clowney’s best season to date was 2017, the year Vrabel served as the Texans’ defensive coordinator.

Houston traded him to Seattle at the end of the 2019 preseason and he played 13 games – plus two in the postseason – for the Seahawks.

“No conversations (recently),” Robinson said of the current state of negotiations. “I think we’re going to continue to monitor it.”

