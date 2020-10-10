Saturday Injury Report: Two Listed as Questionable

There is still plenty of time for the Tennessee Titans to make up their minds.

The decisions that need to be made are minimal.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan and wide receiver A.J. Brown are the only Titans who are questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to the team’s official injury report on Saturday.

Lewan was the only Tennessee player who was a limited participant in Saturday’s workout, the franchise’s first in more than a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The three-time Pro Bowler sustained a shoulder injury in the team’s most recent contest, Sept. 27 at Minnesota. He left that game late in the first quarter.

Brown was a full participant in practice for the first time in more than three weeks. He was diagnosed with a knee injury in the days after the Week 1 victory at Denver. He has missed the last two games.

Estimations earlier in the week were that Brown would be a limited participant when the team resumed in-person activities. With Corey Davis and Adam Humphries currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, the possibility that the Titans could have their leading receiver from 2019 back on the field against Buffalo is significant.

The complete Titans-Bills injury report for Saturday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status: Questionable – A.J. Brown, WR (knee) and Taylor Lewan, T (shoulder).

Others: Full participation – Malcolm Butler, CB (quad); Jadeveon Clowney, OLB (knee); Darrynton Evans, RB (hamstring) and Chris Jackson, CB (hamstring).

BUFFALO

Sunday status: Out – Matt Milano, LB (pectoral muscle). Questionable – John Brown, WR (calf); Cody Ford, G (groin); Zack Moss, RB (toe); Del’Shawn Phillips, LB (quad); Andre Roberts, WR (ankle); Tre’Davious White (back); and Brian Winters, G (knee).

Others: Limited participation: Jake Fromm, QB (not injury related). Full participation: Josh Allen, QB (left shoulder); and Cole Beasley, WR (foot).