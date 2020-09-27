SI.com
Lewan Injured Late in First Quarter

Mike Hogan

Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan sustained an injury Sunday that kept him on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for a lengthy period time. A short time later, he was taken to the locker room on a cart.

After a play at the end of the first quarter, trainers tended to the 6-foot-7, 309-pounder’s head and neck area. His status for the remainder of the game is considered questionable.

Ty Sambrailo replaced Lewan.

A first-round selection by the Titans in the 2014 NFL Draft, Lewan has made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2016, 2017, 2018). Lewan signed a fruitful five-year contract extension after the 2018 season

Lewan, 29, paved the way last season for star running back Derrick Henry, who took home the league’s rushing title with 1,540 total yards last season. Due to a four-game suspension, though, Lewan was not eligible for the Pro Bowl.

At Michigan, Lewan was named Big Ten Conference Offensive Linemen of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

Sambrailo agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans this past April, spent each of the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after the Broncos traded him in exchange for a fight-round draft pick at the beginning of the 2017 season. With the Falcons, Sambrailo played 44 games and made six starts.

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Denver, appearing in 13 games (seven starts).

Sambrailo filled in for Lewan when he missed a handful of plays due to an injury in the Titans’ Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.

“I thought Ty did a really good job,” Titans starting offensive tackle Dennis Kelly said after the Titans’ 16-14 victory over the Broncos. “...It’s one of those things where our room is so close and we have a lot of talented guys...when one guy goes down we hope not to miss a beat, we hope we don’t have to change our game plan. I think Ty really stepped up and did a good job.”

