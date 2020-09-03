Beasley Shows Signs of Progress

Thursday’s practice for the Tennessee Titans marked two significant happenings.

The Titans started to prepare for their regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos. And according to head coach Mike Vrabel, their highest-profile free-agent addition, Vic Beasley, has taken an obvious step forward in his rehab.

“This will be a hot topic today,” Vrabel said during his Thursday media session, which was prior to the day’s workout. “But I am hopeful that I will be able to work with (Beasley) today on the field as we start that return-to-play protocol.”

Vrabel did, in fact, work with Beasley on the side during the early portion of practice, which was open to the media.

It’s been a long time coming for the 28-year-old defensive end.

Signed by the Titans in March, Beasley was mysteriously absent for 10 days at the start of training camp following an entirely virtual offseason. When he finally reported to camp and passed multiple coronavirus tests, the Titans subsequently placed Beasley on the non-football injury list.

Beasley’s ability to get outside of the training room, perform some football movements and receive one-on-one instruction is a sign that he is closer to being added to the active roster than at any point since his arrival.

At this point, it’s unknown what kind of role he will have -- if any -- in the Sept. 14 season-opener at Denver, but the Titans can now start to imagine the impact he is capable of making on defense, specifically on their pass rush.

A top-10 pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft, Beasley has collected 37 1/2 sacks over five NFL seasons, all with the Falcons. Although his numbers have declined a fair amount since, Beasley was in elite form in 2016. En route to his first and only Pro Bowl appearance, Beasley led the league with 15 ½ sacks and six forced fumbles that season. Beasley has returned two fumbles for touchdowns in his career (2016, 2018).

“We don't put timetables on players and the expectations are the same for (Beasley) as they are for everybody else,” Vrabel said earlier this week. “Show up, be engaged, be accountable, work hard to get out there if you're not out there and improve, and try to improve each and every day at something.”