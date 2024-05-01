Report: Titans Hosting Former Bengals WR
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan could be getting closer to reuniting with one of his former prized pupils.
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd will meet with the Titans this week. All Titans can confirm the meeting, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. According to Fowler, Boyd also met with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Boyd has 31 touchdowns and 6,000 receiving yards on 513 catches during eight seasons with the Bengals. This is Boyd's first time as a free agent. The Titans could use another reliable receiver after signing Calvin Ridley during the offseason.
Putting Boyd with Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins could create matchup issues for opposing defenses and give second-year quarterback Will Levis several options. The Titans have over $25,000,000 in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com.
Pro Football Focus projects that Boyd will sign a two-year contract for $8.25 million per year with $10 million guaranteed. The Titans would have enough cap space to sign Boyd under those terms.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!