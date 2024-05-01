Two Titans Named Top 100 Draft Picks
ESPN draft expert Matt Miller ranked the top-100 players who were picked in the 2024 NFL Draft. Two Titans made the list.
Miller based the rankings on several factors, including player value versus where he got projected and where he got picked. He also factored in scheme fit and other measurables. First-round pick offensive lineman JC Latham made the list at No. 49 and fifth-roun select Jarvis Brownlee at No. 71.
Miller's low ranking of Latham centers around the fact that Latham played right tackle at Alabama but will play left tackle for the Titans.
"The value of the Latham pick wasn't great on my board, but the fit is understandable, given the Titans' needs at tackle and the fact that Joe Alt was off the board," Miller wrote. "Line coach Bill Callahan oversaw his former team, the Bengals, sign Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle last offseason, and he may see a similar player in Latham. This is a complete projection, though, as Latham never took snaps on the blindside while at Alabama."
Miller didn't seem as concerned with Alt possibly switching from left tackle at Notre Dame to right tackle with the Chargers. Miller had Alt at No. 14 on the list.
Brownlee was the 146th player selected in the draft and he was 71st on Miller's list which lends toward the Titans getting a steal.
"I didn't love what the Titans did early in this draft, but they made up for it late," Miller wrote. "Brownlee is one of the best press-man corners in the class and has the quickness and toughness to thrive in the slot. The cornerback room here is crowded with talent now, but Brownlee could carve out a nice role in sub-packages."
