Titans' Jeffery Simmons Fired Up with Addition of Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat
There may not be anyone more excited about the Tennessee Titans selecting Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat than Jeffery Simmons. The current Titan defensive lineman was fired up after his team made the announcement in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
General manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan decided to address concerns on the interior defensive line with the No. 38 pick in the draft. So, the Titans selected Sweat, a 6-foot-5, 366-pound defensive tackle out of Texas.
Shortly after the pick was final, Simmons took to X to voice his excitement.
"Oh man!! Let's go!" Simmons wrote. "Finally got another bull in the interior!! Let's work big dawg!!!"
During the 2023 season at Texas, Sweat was responsible for 45 tackles, including eight for loss, and two sacks. Over a five-year career with the Longhorns, the defensive tackle piled up 127 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Sweat was named the winner of the Outland Trophy in 2023, presented to the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in college football. He was also an All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
While Simmons was quick to express his excitement on social media, that wasn't his first move after the pick was announced. Carthon said he received a call from the veteran defensive lineman.
"We were all standing there, looking at the screen and my phone starts ringing. I take it out of my pocket and it's Jeff," Carthon said. "So I answered and, first thing he said was, 'Hey man, I appreciate you.' So, Jeff is feeling pretty good."
Sweat provides the Titans with much-needed depth along the defensive line. He's also a player who can make an immediate impact in Nashville.
Sweat joins Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham, the Titans' first round pick.
