2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team: Hockenson is being slept on
After revealing the 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team picks at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, today's unveiling is all about the division's best tight ends.
Despite playing in only 10 games last season, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson still earned enough votes from our On SI writers to garner second place on the preseason team. Sam LaPorta, entering his third year with the Lions, topped the vote — and Green Bay's Tucker Kraft came in third.
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
3rd
Sam LaPorta
4
3
1
T.J. Hockenson
4
1
3
Tucker Kraft
4
4
1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have benefited greatly from their decision to draft Sam LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. LaPorta has proven to be a seamless fit for the offense and continues to improve as a blocker in the run game.
It was a banner first season for LaPorta, who at the time set the receptions record for a rookie tight end with 86 and tallied 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named a Second Team All-Pro.
While his second season was considered by some a down year, he rebounded from a slow start and found his footing once again as an integral part of the offense by the end of the season. As a result, he is primed for another big year in his third NFL season.
LaPorta has earned his place as the top tight end in the division, surpassing the player he replaced in Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson.
With a diverse route tree and the ability to also separate down the field, he offers the Lions' offense plenty of options. He has a solid rapport with Jared Goff, and the next step for growth in his third year will be to become an even more consistent part of the run game as a blocker. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Hockenson, who turned 28 on July 3, is healthy entering the prime of his career. There's no doubt that he's being slept on after missing the first seven games of last season while working his way back from a torn ACL suffered on Christmas Eve 2024. He finished the 2024-25 season with 41 receptions for 455 yards, but he didn't find the end zone until catching a touchdown pass in Minnesota's playoff loss to the Rams.
The expectation in Minnesota is that Hockenson will look more like the stud who finished the 2023 season with 95 receptions, 960 yards and five touchdowns. He did that while catching passes from Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens. This year, he'll be catching passes from J.J. McCarthy, whose ability to extend plays with his feet could lead to more opportunities for Hockenson.
Defenses will have to pick their poison with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at wide receiver, and Rondale Moore adding a new dimension to the slot. Throw in the challenge of having Aaron Jones and tackle-breaking machine Jordan Mason in the backfield, and it all leads to Hockenson finding himself in one-on-one situations that should yield impressive results. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
3. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
He is an ascending, underrated standout who, if the coaches are able to take some of the shackles off him in the passing game, will be considered a top-10 player – at least – at the position by the end of the season.
The numbers say it all. Having blown past Musgrave, who was selected one round ahead of him, Kraft ranked 18th among tight ends with 50 receptions. However, he was seventh with 707 yards, second with 14.1 yards per reception and tied for fourth with seven touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he was No. 1 in yards by a huge margin with 9.3 yards after the catch per catch and tied for No. 1 with 15 forced missed tackles.
Kraft has modeled his game after the 49ers’ future Hall of Famer, George Kittle. While Kittle ranked fifth among tight ends with 78 receptions, third with 1,106 yards and second with eight touchdowns, Kraft crushed him in YAC per catch (Kittle was a distant second with 6.6) and missed tackles (Kittle broke seven). Kittle’s 14.2-yard average edged Kraft by a nose for No. 1. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI