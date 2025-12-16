Vikings vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Minnesota Vikings have won two straight to get back to respectability despite being eliminated from playoff contention. They came away with a 34-26 win over the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football as road underdogs.
Meanwhile, the Giants suffered their eighth-straight loss on Sunday, falling 29-21 at home to the Commanders.
Can the Giants get something going at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Vikings vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Vikings -2.5 (-110)
- Giants +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -140
- Giants: +120
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Vikings vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Vikings record: 6-8
- Giants record: 2-12
Vikings vs. Giants Betting Trends
- The Vikings are 6-8 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 7-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-6 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-5 in the Giants' games this season.
- The Vikings are 4-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Giants are 3-3 against the spread at home this season.
Vikings vs. Giants Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Jonathan Greenard – questionable
- Brian O’Neill – questionable
- Javon Hargrave – questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Gunner Olszewski – questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux – questionable
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches – questionable
- Ryan Miller – questionable
- James Hudson III – questionable
- Joshua Ezeudu – questionable
Vikings vs. Giants Key Player to Watch
Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, New York Giants
Jaxson Dart has been one of the very few bright spots in a disastrous season for the Giants. The rookie quarterback looks like the real deal as he’s made plays with his arm and his legs this season.
Dart completed 20 of 36 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns but did throw an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. He also hasn’t shied away from running the ball, racking up 63 yards on nine carries – his most rushing attempts since early October.
The Vikings boast a strong passing defense with 180.4 yards allowed per game, the fifth-lowest in the NFL this season. We’ll see how Dart handles the Giants’ offense at home against Minnesota.
Vikings vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The only thing that should be on the Giants’ mind right now is the top pick in the draft. They’re in a three-way tie with the Raiders and Titans at 2-12. Of course, though, these players are going out there trying to win every game no matter what, but it’ll take more than just pure will against the Vikings.
Minnesota has put up two big wins in the last two weeks, shutting out the Commanders then upsetting the Cowboys in primetime.
The Vikings should have no problem going on the road and getting another win against the NFC East.
Pick: Vikings -2.5 (-110)
