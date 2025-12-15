J.J. McCarthy Being Told Not to Do Griddy Only Made Him Want to Do It More
J.J. McCarthy put together his second consecutive impressive performance as the Minnesota Vikings took down the Dallas Cowboys, 34-26, in Sunday Night Football action. The second-year quarterback threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and ran another in after a perfectly executed play-action fake, taking the opportunity to Griddy into the end zone.
His coach, Kevin O'Connell, weighed in on the stylistic points after the game and it's clear he didn't love the decision.
"The finish, I would not classify as special," O'Connell said.
"It was entertaining," he continued. "I guess we are in the entertainment business, but I would've preferred him to show that 40 time that he likes to talk about having never run, his 40 coming out [of college], which was unique, to say the least. But as a guy who once ran a fast 40 and couldn't throw it very well, I can probably understand why quarterbacks are choosing to do that these days."
McCarthy knew this would be the reaction because he tested out the celebration in practice, drawing less than enthusiastic reviews.
"I did it in practice, and I was told not to do it," McCarthy said. "So, just me being who I am, it's like, 'Oh, now I'm more enticed to do it.' But if it's that open, obviously just get in the end zone no matter what— and be coachable and do what my coach says. So yeah, I'll definitely get a minus [grade] for that."
At 6-8, the Vikings have already been eliminated from postseason contention. But they have a golden opportunity to build for next year as a finally healthy McCarthy looks as though he's making strides. Sunday's win came after a 31-0 rout over the Washington Commanders a week ago and Minnesota gets games against the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers—two teams still fighting for the playoffs—down the stretch.