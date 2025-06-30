2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team launches with QBs — and McCarthy has work to do
The calendar is about to flip to July and that means training camp is just weeks away for the Minnesota Vikings. Locally, there are high hopes for a rock-solid Vikings roster that will undoubtedly go as far as 22-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy takes them.
While the local vibes are positive, what do those covering NFC North rivals in Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay think of Minnesota's roster? We're going to find out by diving into our annual All-NFC North selections for the 2025-26 season, as voted on by our On SI colleagues in the North. The series starts with quarterback, and it's no surprise that McCarthy checks in at No. 4 in the division.
1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Last season was Goff's best as a Lion, as he threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was an MVP finalist, and fans will be treated to an inside look at his performance during the upcoming season two of Netflix's 'Quarterback,' which will air beginning Tuesday, July 8.
The Lions have truly invested in Goff's success since he arrived. After the roster was subpar in his first season, the team has continued to add skill players around him such as wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and tight end Sam LaPorta. He's made the most of this talent around him, putting up big numbers and leading Detroit to the top ranking in scoring offense.
Goff does face a challenge in 2025, as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. However, new offensive coordinator John Morton has quelled concerns by explaining that he doesn't plan to drastically change the offensive scheme that Goff is so comfortable in. Because Morton was on staff in 2022, he has a rapport with the veteran passer that could lead the Lions to even more success in 2025.
Jared Goff's redemption story since joining the Detroit Lions has been nothing short of captivating. After being cast aside in Los Angeles and struggling in his first year with the Lions, optimism about his future was low. However, all he's done since then is elevate the team to three straight winning seasons and two division titles. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Coach Matt LaFleur insists the Packers have their man in Jordan Love.
“I feel pretty confident that we know what we have in Jordan, and we got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur said during minicamp.
LaFleur would know better than anyone if Love is the right man to lead the Packers to a 14th NFL championship. They are entering their sixth year together and their third year with Love as the starting quarterback.
However, at least from this outside perspective, the jury is out. Love, not unexpectedly, performed erratically during the first half of his debut season as the starter in 2023. He was sensational down the stretch, though, in leading the Packers into the playoffs and a blowout win at Dallas.
Armed with a monster contract extension, Love took a step backward last season. His completion percentage was down and his interception percentage soared.
To be sure, you don’t have to dig too far below the surface when examining those numbers. The Week 1 knee injury and midseason groin injury were obvious factors. The receivers dropped far too many passes.
Last year, 39 quarterbacks dropped back to pass at least 250 times, according to PFF. Love was tied with Will Levis for 30th with a 63.1 completion percentage. Some fans would believe Love would be top 10 in accuracy without the drops. Not so much. PFF’s adjusted completion percentage turns drops into completions and ignores intentional incompletions. Love ranked 21st with an adjusted completion percentage of 74.7.
For the Packers to contend, Love must stay healthy and at least get close to that elite level he displayed in 2023. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams can't help but improve with the group of coaches around him now for Year 2.
Put it this way: If he doesn't, no one could blame the Bears for looking at a quarterback in the draft. He's putting in long hours of preparation on the side and even knows how to watch game film. Moving into his second pro offense led to spotty OTA performances but by and large coaches were impressed with his fundamentals and the way he picked up on the offense.
The key will be whether he stands in the pocket and gives Ben Johnson's routes a chance to develop and avoids panic-stricken attempts to make plays on his own like last year. Johnson's offense is proven, if Williams only gives it a chance.
They've surrounded him with weapons of every kind, although running back is a bit iffy. He has an offensive line with an interior now as a strength thanks to Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. There should be no reason to anticipate Williams would lack confidence setting up in the pocket and stepping forward into a throw so he can improve accuracy on deep passes. Another year with 6.3 yards per attempt would be inexcusable.
One of the great uncertainties is how fast Williams adapts to the offense. At least now he already knows what it's like facing NFL defenses. The other uncertainty is how Johnson adapts to having a younger, mobile quarterback after three years of Jared Goff's statuesque and steady play. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
4. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
All the eggs are in J.J. McCarthy's basket. Now it's up to the 22-year-old to deliver for a Minnesota Vikings team with its face pressed up against the Super Bowl window. Can he open it?
Everything the front office has done this offseason has been geared toward giving McCarthy the tools he needs to succeed. The offensive line is revamped with the return of star tackle Christian Darrisaw and the additions of free agents Ryan Kelly and Will Fries.
Aaron Jones re-signed, and Minnesota traded for Jordan Mason to give the backfield a lightning-and-thunder vibe. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Rondale Moore, and Jalen Nailor provide elite receiving options for McCarthy.
As Brett Favre said after signing with the Vikings in 2009, "the pieces are in place." If McCarthy meets the moment, he could find himself shooting up the NFC North quarterback rankings — and possibly experience a Jayden Daniels-like rise in Year 1 as the starting quarterback. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI