With Aaron Jones on injured reserve, Vikings again turn to Cam Akers
The Minnesota Vikings are a magnet for running back Cam Akers, who is re-signing with Minnesota in wake of running back Aaron Jones being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Jones went down with a hamstring strain in the Vikings' 22-6 loss to the Falcons on Monday night, leaving Jordan Mason as the top running back. Head coach Kevin O'Connell hinted Monday that Jones could miss some time, and now it's official that he'll miss at least four weeks on injured reserve.
When placed on injured reserve, a player has to miss four games, not just four weeks. For Jones, that means he's out in Weeks 3, 4 and 5 against the Bengals, Steelers and Browns, and then Week 7 when the Vikings host the Eagles. Minnesota is on bye in Week 6. If all goes well, Jones will be eligible to return in Week 8 when the Vikings visit the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
With Ty Chandler on injured reserve after suffering his own hamstring injury in Week 1, the only other running back on the roster was Zavier Scott, though Xazavian Valladay is also on the practice squad.
Neither Scott nor Valladay has taken a handoff in an NFL regular-season game.
This is the third consecutive season the Vikings have acquired Akers.
- 2023: Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams on September 20
- 2024: Vikings acquired Akers from the Texans on October 15
- 2025: Vikings signed Akers as a free agent on September 16
The Vikings haven't announced the signing just yet, but Akers confirmed the news on Instagram.
Akers immediately slots in as the presumed RB2, giving the Vikings an experienced back to give Mason breathers and provide receiving skills as a third-down back.
Akers provided the Vikings with 67 carries for 297 yarda and one touchdown last season, while adding 10 receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he carried the ball 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown with the Vikings, in addition to 11 catches for 70 yards.