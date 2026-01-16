Every key Vikings player heading into a contract year in 2026

Among the many questions facing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings' front office this offseason is what to do about a number of key players heading into contract years in 2026. While the quarterback position may be the biggest talking point of the offseason, Minnesota's front office must also be looking towards the future, with a number of standouts who could become free agents in 2027.

Let's take a look at the key players who, at the moment, look set to enter the 2026 season in the final year of their current contract.

(Note: All contract numbers come from Over The Cap.)

O'Neill is a contender for the biggest name on this list. The star right tackle has long been the leader of Minnesota's offensive line. The veteran right tackle has battled injuries in recent seasons, playing 17 games in just one of the past three campaigns. He is set to make around $18.9 million with a $23.1 million cap hit. The interesting note is that O'Neill has no guaranteed money for the upcoming season and outright cutting him would save $19.4 million while incurring only a $3.7 million dead cap hit. Considering how vital he has been to the Vikings' offensive line over the years, it feels like almost a certainty the club and O'Neill work out an extension this spring that lowers his cap number.

Hargrave heads into the offseason as a potential cut candidate. Cutting Hargrave would mean Minnesota would have to eat a $10.4 million dead cap hit, but they would save $10.9 million on the cap. That's a big amount for a team that enters the offseason around $49 million over the cap. The veteran defensive tackle failed to impress in his first season in purple, registering just 3.5 sacks in 16 games played. With the emergence of Jalen Redmond, it's possible Minnesota sees Hargrave as surplus to needs at the moment and moves on.

Like O'Neill, Van Ginkel is firmly in the restructure/extension camp for the Vikings this offseason. He has proven to be one of the better edge rushers in the league and vital to the way the Vikings' defense operates over the past two seasons. His $19.25 million cap hit in 2026 is the eighth-largest on the team. Minnesota built in void years following 2026, so it's likely they rework Van Ginkel's deal ahead of the season.

Jones has quite possibly played his last game in Minnesota. His $14.55 million cap hit in 2026 is too big for a running back on the wrong side of the age curve for his position, especially considering he played in just 12 games in 2025. The Vikings would save $7.75 million by cutting Jones, while absorbing a $6.8 million dead cap hit.

It's even more likely that Kelly has played his last snap for Minnesota, though that's largely due to the concussions the veteran center suffered in 2025. If Kelly chooses not to retire, he would be on a $11.7 million cap hit for 2026. That's a manageable number for a season, but it seems unlikely the Vikings would extend a center with this much of a concern about ongoing injuries, no matter how helpful he was in solidifying the team's offensive line when he did play in 2025. They need a new center who they know can stay on the field.

Cashman has been one of the team's better defensive stars over the past two seasons. Like Van Ginkel, he has void years built into his contract following 2026, so it's pretty likely the team reworks Cashman's deal and extends him before the season.

Rodgers came over to Minnesota last offseason and popped a few times during his first season with the Vikings. At just 28, there is still plenty of tread on Rodgers' tires. With the lack of depth the Vikings currently have at the cornerback position, it's unlikely the Vikings move on from Rodgers just to save $3 million. So the question then becomes whether the team works out an extension this spring or if they have Rodgers play out his deal and come back to the negotiating table next offseason.

Minnesota acquired Mason from the 49ers in a trade last offseason, hoping to get an impact one-two punch with Aaron Jones. That didn't exactly play out in 2025, even if Mason was fairly solid. It's almost impossible to see the Vikings cutting Mason this offseason, considering they would save under a million dollars while eating a $5.2 million dead cap hit. With void years on his contract following 2026, and at just 26 years old, it's possible Minnesota reworks Mason's contract this offseason and pairs him with a Jones replacement in either free agency or the draft.

Brandel stepped in as a makeshift center for much of the season while Kelly was out due to concussions. The former sixth-round pick handled the switch to the interior offensive line surprisingly well, allowing just 3 sacks in over 604 snaps while posting a 67.6 PFF pass block grade on the season. He made at least one appearances at four of the five spots on the O-line. With no guaranteed money left on his deal, the Vikings would save $3.8 million while eating just a $666k dead cap hit if they cut Brandel this offseason. But Brandel has proven serviceable for the Vikings in spot starts across the offensive line during his career. An extension feels more likely than anything, though it wouldn't be entirely surprising if Minnesota moved on in order to save the money.

With Harrison Smith likely retiring this offseason, Jay Ward could stand to benefit with increased playing time in 2026. His $1.3 million cap hit next season is pretty minimal in the final year of his rookie deal, so Ward will probably be playing out his contract in an attempt to earn a bigger deal in 2027.

