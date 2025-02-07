Could the Vikings be playing the Steelers in Ireland next season?
News broke Friday morning that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting a game in Dublin, Ireland during the 2025 season. Who will they play?
The NFL hasn't revealed Pittsburgh's opponent just yet, but we do know that the Vikings are one of nine teams they will host next season. Along with Minnesota, the Steelers will host AFC North rivals Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as Buffalo, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Miami and Seattle.
If we can assume that none of the AFC North teams are the pick, then it's down to the Vikings, Bills, Packers, Colts, Dolphins and Seahawks.
The math says that's a 1 in 6 chance, or a 16.7% chance of the Vikings playing in Ireland.
The game will be played at Dublin's Croke Park, which has a capacity of 82,300 fans.
The last American football game hosted at Croke Park was in 2014 when Penn State played Central Florida in the season opener. Penn State won 26-24. Christian Hackenberg was Penn State's quarterback and two freshman on that team were current NFL players Chris Godwin and Mike Gesicki.
The Vikings and Steelers played each other in London in 2013. Minnesota won 34-27 behind two touchdowns each for Adrian Peterson and Greg Jennings.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Vikings content
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.