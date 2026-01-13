Vikings' Jordan Addison arrested in Florida for probable cause trespassing
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested and booked into a Florida jail on Monday.
Tampa-based Hillsborough County Jail records show that Addison was booked for probable cause trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance on the 5200 block of Orient Road, which is the block occupied by multiple restaurants and clubs.
He was arrested by Seminole Indian Police at 3:46 a.m. local time, and booked into the county jail at 7:33 a.m. He was released around 2:40 p.m. Monday after posting $500 cash bond.
"I just learned about that very, very recently, so I don't want to speculate on that in any way, shape, or form," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said during an 11 a.m. CT press conference. "We gotta get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating at this point would be incredibly premature for me."
This is a developing story.
