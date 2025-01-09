J.J. Watt: Andrew Van Ginkel 'extremely overlooked' in DPOY discussion
Vikings outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel may not end up winning defensive player of the year, but he certainly at least belongs in the conversation. The combination of his versatility and his impact plays is a big reason why Brian Flores' defense has been so successful this season.
One person who has taken notice is J.J. Watt, a former three-time DPOY who, like Van Ginkel, played at the University of Wisconsin. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Watt was asked to take stock of the competition for that award now that the regular season has come to a close.
"I think it's about as wide open as it's been in a while," Watt said. "I really do. There's no real, clear cut (favorite). Obviously, generally, as you've seen, pass rushers get that first look. That's just the statistics of how it goes. So you look at (Cincinnati's) Trey Hendrickson, I think he's certainly had a phenomenal year.
"A guy that I think is extremely overlooked in all this, just as I look through it all myself ... Andrew Van Ginkel up in Minnesota. Two pick-sixes on the year, six PBUs, over 75 tackles on the year, over 11 sacks. He's doing everything, in the run, in the pass, dropping back, rushing the passer, picking it. I think he's overlooked, partially playing up there in Minnesota — I think Jonathan Greenard on the other side's also a great player, that duo doesn't get talked about enough."
Watt went on to mention Denver's Patrick Surtain II, Cleveland's Myles Garrett, and his brother T.J. Watt as well. Those are most of the names that seem to be in the mix, along with Lions safety and NFL interceptions leader Kerby Joseph.
The case for Van Ginkel, as mentioned earlier, is about versatility and difference-making plays. Not only does he have the 11.5 sacks, two pick-sixes, six total passes defended, and a forced fumble, he's tied with Greenard for fourth in the league with 18 total tackles for loss. If you add it all up, Van Ginkel led all players in "havoc plays" this season. He also had 49 quarterback pressures.
Across Van Ginkel's 920 defensive snaps, he rushed the passer 414 times, defended the run 302 times, and dropped into coverage 204 times. He's the only player in the league who hit all those marks.
Working against Van Ginkel is a good-but-not-elite PFF grade (70.8) caused by some missed tackles and inconsistency in run defense. He also may not even be the best player on his team at his position, considering the type of season Greenard (third in pressures behind Hendrickson and Garrett) had.
In the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Lions, Van Ginkel very nearly came up with an interception that could've turned into a long pick-six. His third touchdown of the year may very well have been enough to put him over the top in the DPOY discussion, but the ball slipped through his hands.
Nonetheless, Van Ginkel earned a well-deserved Pro Bowl nod and should be in the mix to be a second-team All-Pro. His current focus is on continuing to be a difference-maker for the Vikings as they head into the postseason.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.