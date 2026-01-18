One notable name to watch for the Vikings' new OL coach vacancy
In this story:
On Saturday, the Vikings announced that offensive line coach Chris Kuper's expired contract will be not be renewed, and that their search for a replacement in that important role is underway.
It's not exactly surprising news, given that the Vikings' offensive line hasn't exactly been a strength in the four years since Kuper was hired to Kevin O'Connell's initial staff in Minnesota. It doesn't help that multiple offensive linemen have left the Vikings and had more success elsewhere. There was inevitably going to be some change to Minnesota's coaching staff after a disappointing season, and moving on from Kuper had felt like a logical possibility for a while.
Now the focus turns toward the Vikings' search for a new offensive line coach. There are all kinds of potential candidates across the league, but there's at least one worth highlighting right now. That would be current (but soon-to-be former) Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford.
Kevin Stefanski was just hired as the Falcons' new head coach, replacing Raheem Morris. According to reports, veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan will be joining Stefanski's staff in that role. That means Ledford, who is a well-respected OL coach, will become a free agent who should receive significant interest around the league. (Shoutout to Alec Lewis of The Athletic for pointing that out).
Ledford, 49, has been with the Falcons since 2021. In addition to serving as their OL coach, he's been Atlanta's run game coordinator for the past two seasons. The Falcons have boasted a very strong offensive line and running game in recent years. Right guard Chris Lindstrom has made four straight Pro Bowls, and Atlanta's other standout offensive linemen include tackles Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews, guard Matthew Bergeron, and centers Drew Dalman and Ryan Neuzil.
If the Vikings could find a way to land Ledford, it would be a big hire for O'Connell and company. They've got all the makings of a strong offensive line with Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill, Will Fries, Donovan Jackson, and whoever's playing center in 2026. Health is critical there, but so is coaching. If hired, Ledford would also presumably replace RBs coach Curtis Modkins as run game coordinator. The Vikings have never finished above 22nd in EPA per rush in four years under O'Connell.
As for other potential candidates for the Vikings' vacancy, it's tricky to speculate. An internal promotion for assistant OL coach Keith Carter feels unlikely. One name floated by SKOR North's Judd Zulgad is longtime OL coach Mike Munchak, who was most recently an offensive consultant with the Rams. He hasn't been an OL coach since 2021, though, so it's unclear if he'd want the job. Speaking of the Rams, their assistant OL coach is Zak Kromer, who's been on LA's staff since O'Connell was there.
There are plenty of assistant O-line coaches around the league who could be good hires for Minnesota. But as far as proven track record goes, Ledford looks like the best possible hire for the Vikings — if they can make it happen. He figures to be in high demand.
More Vikings coverage
Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz