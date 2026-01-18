One notable name to watch for the Vikings' new OL coach vacancy

On Saturday, the Vikings announced that offensive line coach Chris Kuper's expired contract will be not be renewed, and that their search for a replacement in that important role is underway.

It's not exactly surprising news, given that the Vikings' offensive line hasn't exactly been a strength in the four years since Kuper was hired to Kevin O'Connell's initial staff in Minnesota. It doesn't help that multiple offensive linemen have left the Vikings and had more success elsewhere. There was inevitably going to be some change to Minnesota's coaching staff after a disappointing season, and moving on from Kuper had felt like a logical possibility for a while.

Now the focus turns toward the Vikings' search for a new offensive line coach. There are all kinds of potential candidates across the league, but there's at least one worth highlighting right now. That would be current (but soon-to-be former) Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford.

Kevin Stefanski was just hired as the Falcons' new head coach, replacing Raheem Morris. According to reports, veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan will be joining Stefanski's staff in that role. That means Ledford, who is a well-respected OL coach, will become a free agent who should receive significant interest around the league. (Shoutout to Alec Lewis of The Athletic for pointing that out).

Bill Callahan becoming Atlanta’s OL coach would make Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford one of the premium available coaches on the market for teams like the Vikings. Highly respected in industry. https://t.co/SEdhHrpkke — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) January 18, 2026

Ledford, 49, has been with the Falcons since 2021. In addition to serving as their OL coach, he's been Atlanta's run game coordinator for the past two seasons. The Falcons have boasted a very strong offensive line and running game in recent years. Right guard Chris Lindstrom has made four straight Pro Bowls, and Atlanta's other standout offensive linemen include tackles Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews, guard Matthew Bergeron, and centers Drew Dalman and Ryan Neuzil.

If the Vikings could find a way to land Ledford, it would be a big hire for O'Connell and company. They've got all the makings of a strong offensive line with Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill, Will Fries, Donovan Jackson, and whoever's playing center in 2026. Health is critical there, but so is coaching. If hired, Ledford would also presumably replace RBs coach Curtis Modkins as run game coordinator. The Vikings have never finished above 22nd in EPA per rush in four years under O'Connell.

Dwayne Ledford | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for other potential candidates for the Vikings' vacancy, it's tricky to speculate. An internal promotion for assistant OL coach Keith Carter feels unlikely. One name floated by SKOR North's Judd Zulgad is longtime OL coach Mike Munchak, who was most recently an offensive consultant with the Rams. He hasn't been an OL coach since 2021, though, so it's unclear if he'd want the job. Speaking of the Rams, their assistant OL coach is Zak Kromer, who's been on LA's staff since O'Connell was there.

There are plenty of assistant O-line coaches around the league who could be good hires for Minnesota. But as far as proven track record goes, Ledford looks like the best possible hire for the Vikings — if they can make it happen. He figures to be in high demand.

