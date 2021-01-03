Lions vs. Vikings Live Score Updates

Follow along here for live updates from the Week 17 matchup between Minnesota and Detroit.

This may be a 'meaningless' Week 17 game against the Lions, but the Vikings still have things to play for. They want to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Saints on Christmas Day and take some positive momentum into next year. Plus, beating the Lions would extend Minnesota's winning streak over Detroit to seven games.

Beyond just looking at the outcome, there are a number of players to pay attention to for the Vikings today. Of course, the headliner is Justin Jefferson, who is chasing rookie receiving yardage history. But he's not alone. Alexander Mattison and Irv Smith Jr. are other young players to watch on offense. Defensively, there are plenty of guys looking to make a strong impression in the finale.

For the Lions, Matthew Stafford is toughing it out by playing through three different injuries in what could be his final game in a Lions uniform. They're also looking to bounce back on defense and close out their 2020 campaign with a win.

Second Quarter

Lions 13, Vikings 7

13:19 – The Lions strike back! Stafford throws a dart to rookie Quintez Cephus from Wisconsin, beating Harrison Hand in coverage. This one might turn into a shootout.

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Lions 6

0:34 – The Vikings finally get something going on the Detroit defense. On fourth and short, Kirk Cousins finds Alexander Mattison out of the backfield for a 28-yard touchdown reception. Nice work by Mattison in the open field.

Lions 6, Vikings 0

4:45 – Anthony Harris's rough season continues. He dropped an easy interception earlier in the first quarter and just gave up a 43-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones. The Vikings look awful right now. The Lions did miss the extra point, though.

8:35 – This game has been an absolute mess so far. Neither team can get anything going on offense against these awful defenses. Even a Lions fumble on a punt return didn't result in anything for the Minnesota offense.