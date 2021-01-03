Vikings-Lions Predictions, Picks: Who Wins in Week 17?

The final game of the Vikings' 2020 season is upon us. It may not technically mean anything with both the Vikings and Lions eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn't mean there aren't reasons to watch. Perhaps the most compelling reason is simply that it's the last chance to see a Vikings regular season game before a nine-month absence.

As I discussed in my preview article breaking down the top Vikings storylines, I'm not all that concerned with who actually wins the game and more curious to focus on individual performances. Losing could actually benefit the Vikings in that it would improve their draft slot, although there's certainly a counter-argument to that line of thinking.

But like we do every week, let's go around the internet and see who these experts think will win this one. We'll start with my prediction.

Will's pick: Vikings 35, Lions 17

There's really no reason why the Vikings should lose this game. Kirk Cousins is starting and has Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith Jr. to throw to. Dalvin Cook is out, but Alexander Mattison is plenty capable of carrying the load on the ground. More importantly, the Lions' defense is unbelievably bad. Like, worse than the defense the Vikings played against the Saints. Also, Matthew Stafford is playing through several injuries and doesn't have Kenny Golladay. I could be wrong (I often am), but I think Jefferson will have a big day as the Vikings get the job done and finish with a 7-9 record.

Last week's pick: Saints 32, Vikings 23. Season record: 7-8

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 33, Lions 23

Matthew Stafford is uncertain to play. Dalvin Cook is out following the death of his father. Even if everyone on both teams were healthy, my pick would be the Vikings by two scores against a Lions defense that has collapsed beyond repair.

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 27, Lions 17

Neither team should want to win this game, since winning means a lower draft pick. The Vikings are more in need of an ego boost heading into the postseason, if only to make the inevitable 2021 hot seats a little less toasty.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 31, Lions 14

The Lions look like they've totally quit on the season. The Vikings win a meaningless game.

Bleacher Report staff: Vikings 31, Lions 23

Neither team is playing for anything other than pride at this juncture. While Dalvin Cook won't be in the Vikings lineup due to a family death, Minnesota is still the better team. Detroit is in that phase of the season at which the players seem like they're just trying to get the season over with since sweeping organizational change is coming this offseason.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 31, Lions 21

This is a game featuring two teams going home, but the Lions are a total mess. They were lifeless against the Bucs, and will likely play here without Matt Stafford [Note: Stafford is expected to play]. The Vikings were blown out by the Saints last week, but they will bounce back in this one. Vikings take it.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 38, Lions 24

Even without Dalvin Cook, what's left of the Vikings' roster looks two touchdowns better than what's left of the Lions' roster heading into a meaningless finale between two teams that were beaten by a combined 59 points last week.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Vikings 30, Lions 21

Even without Dalvin Cook and Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings are significantly better than the Lions. Detroit plays too much man defense, and Kirk Cousins is accurate enough to take advantage.

