Justin Jefferson Breaks Anquan Boldin's NFL Record for Rookie Receiving Yards

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the new NFL record holder for receiving yards in a rookie season in the Super Bowl era. Anquan Boldin's record of 1,377 yards stood for 16 seasons, but Jefferson just surpassed it with another big day in the Vikings' regular season finale.

It's been a historic season for Jefferson, the 21-year-old who the Vikings selected 22nd overall out of LSU this year. He burst onto the scene in Week 3 with a 175-yard performance and hasn't looked back since.

Coming into this relatively meaningless Week 17 game in Detroit, Jefferson had 1,267 receiving yards. That already ranked in the top five in NFL history among rookies. First up on his itinerary was passing Hall of Famer and Vikings legend Randy Moss, who had 1,313 yards as a rookie in 1998. Sporting cleats honoring Moss and celebrating his own special season, Jefferson got it done on a 38-yard catch and run in the third quarter.

Next up was Boldin, who broke Moss's NFL record back in 2003. Despite starting just 14 games this season, Jefferson surged past Boldin and into the record books. With 112 yards and counting, Jefferson is up to 1,378 yards on the season.

In the process, Jefferson also recorded his seventh 100-yard game of the season. That ties him with Odell Beckham Jr. for the most such games as a rookie in NFL history.

Jefferson is unlikely to catch Bill Groman, who has the all-time record for rookie receiving yards if you include the AFL. Groman had 1,473 yards in 1960, ten years before the NFL and AFL merged and the Super Bowl era began.

Will this accomplishment be enough for Jefferson to win Offensive Rookie of the Year? We'll see. Chargers QB Justin Herbert is still a heavy favorite, but perhaps Jefferson will earn some more consideration after his performance in Week 17.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first) and follow me on Twitter.