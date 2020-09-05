Minnesota Vikings 2020 Roster Cuts: An Updated List

As the 3 p.m. central time deadline approaches and the Vikings fill out their 53-man roster, here's a running look at all of the players who have been cut by the team today.

S Josh Metellus

Metellus was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan this year. He seems like a strong candidate for the practice squad.

QB Jake Browning

QB Nate Stanley

The Vikings are waiving their third and fourth quarterbacks, keeping only Kirk Cousins and Sean Mannion on the 53-man roster. They reportedly want to keep both Browning and Stanley on the practice squad. That way, both players can continue to develop and will be available in a pinch if one of the top two gets hurt or tests positive for COVID-19.

C Jake Lacina

The Division II Rimington winner last year, Lacina was the Vikings' No. 3 center in training camp. His dad, Corbin Lacina, played for the Vikings from 1999-2002. They want to bring him back for the practice squad.

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TE Brandon Dillon

The Vikings are only keeping three tight ends this year after keeping four last year. Dillon will likely return for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

DT David Moa

S Steven Parker

S Myles Dorn

The Vikings are waiving three of the six safeties on their roster in Metellus, Parker, and Dorn. That leaves Nate Meadors as the only backup safety currently on the roster. That means the team will look to add a safety from outside of the building, perhaps via waivers. George Iloka could be a possibility.

WR Alexander Hollins

This is a surprising one. Hollins had a great camp, but the Vikings are keeping Chad Beebe and Dan Chisena on the 53-man roster instead. Hollins seems like a lock for the practice squad, but there's a possibility he won't clear waivers.

LB Blake Lynch

This means the battle for the Vikings' No. 5 linebacker job (assuming they keep that many) is down to Hardy Nickerson Jr. and David Reese II, both of whom were mid-camp pickups. UDFAs Lynch and Jordan Fehr could be practice squad candidates.

OL Aviante Collins

Here's another notable one. Collins was competing with Dakota Dozier for the Vikings' starting left guard job and also has experience playing tackle. However, the 27-year-old hasn't been able to emerge thus far in his Vikings career. He could be kept on the practice squad because of the new rules allowing teams to keep up to six veterans on the PS.

FB Jake Bargas

The backup to C.J. Ham, Bargas seems like a lock for the practice squad.

G Kyle Hinton

The Vikings made four picks in the seventh round this year, and none of them will be on the 53-man roster to start the year. Brian Cole II was waived earlier in camp, Kenny Willekes is on injured reserve, and both Stanley and Hinton will be waived today. Hinton seems like another strong candidate for the PS.

CB Mark Fields II

With rookie Harrison Hand making the 53-man roster as the No. 6 cornerback, Fields and Nevelle Clarke are probably pushed to the practice squad. There hasn't yet been a report about Clarke being waived, though.

C Brett Jones

The Vikings are waiving their backup center. He could be one of the veterans on the practice squad.

Where the roster currently stands

The Vikings began Saturday with 76 players on the active roster, including injured linebacker Ben Gedeon. With 16 reported cuts, they're down to 60. That means just seven more cuts are needed by the 3 p.m. deadline, or only six if Gedeon goes on the PUP list or IR. Here's everyone currently still on the roster, based on reports:

QB (2): Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion

RB (5): Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham (FB), Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah

WR (9): Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson, Justin Jefferson, Chad Beebe, Tajae Sharpe, Dan Chisena, K.J. Osborn, Dillon Mitchell, Quartney Davis

TE (3): Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin

OL (10): Riley Reiff, Dakota Dozier, Garrett Bradbury, Pat Elflein, Brian O'Neill, Rashod Hill, Oli Udoh, Ezra Cleveland, Dru Samia, Blake Brandel

DL (11): Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue, Jaleel Johnson, Shamar Stephen, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Armon Watts, Hercules Mata'afa, James Lynch, Eddie Yarbrough, D.J. Wonnum, Jalyn Holmes

LB (7): Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Eric Wilson, Troy Dye, Hardy Nickerson Jr., David Reese II, Ben Gedeon (PUP)

S (3): Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Nate Meadors

CB (7): Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand, Nevelle Clarke

Specialists (3): Dan Bailey, Britton Colquitt, Austin Cutting

Total: 60

The most obvious position that can expect more cuts is wide receiver, which will be trimmed from nine to 5-7.

This post will be updated as more cuts are announced.

