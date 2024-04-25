Minnesota Vikings Draft Preview: How to Watch, List of Picks, Likely Targets
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is close to getting underway, and it's a huge one for the Minnesota Vikings. Here's everything you need to know.
How can I watch the draft?
The draft will be televised on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. Picks will begin at 7 p.m. central time on Thursday for the first round, 6 p.m. on Friday for rounds two and three, and 11 a.m. on Saturday for the fourth through seventh rounds.
Which picks do the Vikings have?
Currently, the Vikings have two picks in the first round, no picks on Day 2, and seven selections on Day 3. But as we know, that can and will change. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has proven to be one of the more prolific traders during his first two drafts in this role, so expect several moves up and down the board over the course of the weekend. That could include a trade up into the top ten for a quarterback on Thursday evening.
Round 1, Pick 11
Round 1, Pick 23
Round 4, Pick 108
Round 4, Pick 129
Round 5, Pick 157
Round 5, Pick 167
Round 6, Pick 177
Round 7, Pick 230
Round 7, Pick 232
What are the Vikings expected to do?
The Vikings' most obvious and important need is at quarterback, where they're almost certainly going to take one of five players in the first round. The most likely candidates seem to be UNC's Drake Maye, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
If the Vikings make a big trade up, it'll include the 23rd pick as well as future draft capital. If they take a QB at 11 without trading up, they'll likely take a defensive player at 23 (or vice versa). Some of the Vikings' other top needs are defensive tackle, cornerback, and left guard. Other positions that they may want to address during this draft include edge rusher, wide receiver, and kicker.
