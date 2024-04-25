Vikings Final Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will They Pick Tonight?
It's finally draft day. In a matter of hours, we'll be learning which player(s) the Vikings are selecting with their first-round pick(s). And at this point, all we know for sure is that all kinds of possibilities are still on the table. There could be trades up the board, trades down the board, and surprise picks. The Vikings are almost certainly leaving tonight with one of five quarterbacks, but who knows which one?
To get you ready for the draft, here's a roundup of the final first-round mocks from several prominent national analysts.
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Round 1, Pick 11: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Round 1, Pick 23: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Vikings make no trades in Breer's final mock. Any scenario that sees them land McCarthy at (or close to) 11 without having to give up pick 23 feels like a major win for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company, even if it raises questions about why they traded two second-rounders to acquire pick 23 in the first place. Wiggins is a long, slim cornerback with big-time athleticism and ball production (25 passes defended over the past two years). He'd fill a big need in Minnesota.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Round 1, Pick 11: J.J. McCarthy
Round 1, Pick 23: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
No trades in DJ's final mock, either. Robinson is a super explosive, powerful edge rusher who had 17.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.
Minnesota Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft: The One Where They Trade Up
Peter Schrager, NFL.com
Round 1, Pick 7: J.J. McCarthy
Round 1, Pick 23: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
This would be another dream haul for the Vikings, although Schrager does mention in his blurb that they had to give up a future first-rounder (among other future picks) to move up four spots. That part wouldn't be ideal, but landing these two players certainly would be. Mitchell is in the mix to be CB1 in this year's draft and wouldn't have felt like a reach at 11, so getting him at 23 is great value.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Round 1, Pick 8: J.J. McCarthy
Round 1, Pick 27: Nate Wiggins
This feels like a very plausible scenario. The Vikings trade up a few spots to ensure they get McCarthy, then trade back from 23 to recoup some of the draft capital that they lost in moving up. Of course, all of these mocks with McCarthy going in the 7-11 range require him to get past the Giants at 6, which comes with some risk.
Field Yates, ESPN
Round 1, Pick 8: J.J. McCarthy
Round 1, Pick 23: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
This would be fun. Latu has the tape and production of a pass rusher who should be a top-ten pick, but his medical history — he was retired from football a few years ago due to a neck injury — may cause him to slide.
Matt Miller, ESPN
Round 1, Pick 5: J.J. McCarthy
If the Vikings really want to be absolutely sure that they get McCarthy, jumping ahead of the Giants is the way to get that done without any risk. However, I don't think Miller's proposed deal — picks 11 and 23, plus next year's first — is something the Vikings would do to move up just six spots. At that point, why not just hold onto the two extra firsts and take Michael Penix Jr. at 11? The Vikings might do a deal with the Chargers if it's for 11, 23, and something like a future third-rounder.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Round 1, Pick 5: J.J. McCarthy
It's pretty interesting that none of these mocks have the Vikings getting all the way up to 3 for Drake Maye. Anything is possible when the bullets start flying tonight, but that seems like a longshot because of how much they'd have to send the Patriots to make it happen.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Round 1, Pick 11: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Round 1, Pick 23: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
Hey, a mock that doesn't have the Vikings taking McCarthy! In Prisco's scenario, the Giants trade up from 6 to 3 to take Maye, and the Patriots take McCarthy at 6. Interesting. That leaves the Vikings to get QB5 in Penix, who has an electrifying left arm but also plenty of question marks in his evaluation. I love the pick at 23 with Newton, who is a wrecking ball of an interior pass rusher.
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.