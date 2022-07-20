Vikings Training Camp Offensive Line Preview: Garrett Bradbury, Guards Remain Concerns

When was the last time the Vikings' long-term outlook at offensive tackle was this promising? I can answer that: it was probably nine years ago, heading into the 2013 season, when Matt Kalil was coming off a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie and Phil Loadholt was playing at a high level on the right side.

This year feels pretty similar. Christian Darrisaw, a first-round pick at left tackle a year ago, didn't dominate as a rookie, but he did show enough promise to feel optimistic about his trajectory in the short and long term. Brian O'Neill, who is coming off a Pro Bowl appearance and is signed to a long-term contract, is a top-tier right tackle in his prime. Nothing is certain in the NFL, but it appears the Vikings might be set at tackle for the next five years or more.

That starts this year. Darrisaw — who improved over the course of his rookie year — could make a leap in his second season if he can become more consistent in his technique. O'Neill has an extremely high floor and a lofty ceiling.

It's the interior that's still a concern.

Anyone who watches the Vikings closely can tell you that the interior of the offensive line has been one of the team's biggest weaknesses for years. Garrett Bradbury is still the starting center in year four despite his struggles to pass protect at a competent level, while the right guard will either be a second-round rookie or a low-cost free agent. Even left guard Ezra Cleveland, the projected bright spot of the interior trio, was closer to decent than good last year.

Once again, the Vikings enter the season with the offensive line as one of their biggest x-factors. If the tackles are great and the inside three are at least passable, that would be a major development for Kirk Cousins, Kevin O'Connell, and Minnesota's dynamic skill position weapons. If the line has a difficult time finding interior pass protection or overall consistency, it could inhibit the entire team's ability to move the football and score points.

Considering how much draft capital the Vikings have poured into the O-line in recent years — they've selected an OL in the first two rounds in five straight years, and all five players are on the roster — you'd think this should be a group with top-tier potential. The Vikings would be plenty satisfied with simply being above-average up front.

Projected starters

Left tackle: Christian Darrisaw

Age: 23

23 2022 cap hit: $3.033 million

$3.033 million 2021 stats: 11 G, 71.9 PFF grade (77.3 run, 63.1 pass)

Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman pulled off a coup on night one of the 2021 draft when he traded back from 14 to 23 and still landed Darrisaw, a player he considered taking at the team's original slot. The Virginia Tech product has an unusual combination of size, power, and athleticism, which gives him a ton of upside if he can put everything together with his fundamentals. Progress isn't always linear, but it's encouraging that Darrisaw recorded a 70 PFF grade or better in five of his final six games after not doing so once in his first five. He looks like he's going to be a fantastic run blocker for a long time, so if his pass protection becomes a major strength too, watch out.

Left guard: Ezra Cleveland

Age: 24

24 2022 cap hit: $1.51 million

$1.51 million 2021 stats: 17 G, 68.6 PFF grade (71.9 run, 55.5 pass)

It's not hyperbole to say that Cleveland might be the most athletic guard in the league. His numbers at the 2020 combine were unbelievable, and his Relative Athletic Score (RAS) actually jumps from 9.93 as a tackle — the position he played at Boise State — to 9.98 as a guard. That's out of 10, by the way. The Vikings moved Cleveland to right guard as a rookie because they still had Riley Reiff manning the blind side. Then they made it clear last year that they liked him as a guard by drafting Darrisaw, but they at least moved Cleveland back to the left side. His dynamic athleticism shows up in the running game, but like Darrisaw, he has room to grow as a pass blocker. Cleveland will enter this season playing the same position for the second year in a row, something he hasn't done since college.

Center: Garrett Bradbury

Age: 27

27 2022 cap hit: $4.1 million

$4.1 million 2021 stats: 13 G, 60.2 PFF grade (67.0 run, 43.7 pass)

Bradbury's failure to live up to expectations since being selected in the first round in 2019 has been well-documented. He's another incredible athlete (9.96 RAS) who is a great fit for the Vikings' wide zone running scheme and has been solid in that area; he just hasn't been able to pass protect at all. Bradbury has finished at the bottom of PFF's pass blocking grades among centers in all three of his seasons, routinely getting overpowered by big defensive tackles and allowing pressure in Cousins' face. He got benched last season after going on the COVID list, bounced back with two strong games after getting another opportunity, and then reverted to his old ways down the stretch. The Vikings didn't add another center this offseason, instead choosing to praise Bradbury publicly and address other weaknesses. But they did decline his fifth-year option, meaning his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end unless he manages to turn things around in year four. Perhaps additional weight could help Bradbury improve in a make-or-break season for his future.

Right guard: Jesse Davis

Age: 30

30 2022 cap hit: $2.25 million

$2.25 million 2021 stats (Miami, mostly at RT): 17 G, 52.5 PFF grade (51.4 run, 51.1 pass)

This is the one starting spot that's up for grabs in training camp. The Vikings signed veterans Jesse Davis and Chris Reed in free agency, then drafted Ed Ingram in the second round. Any of those three could easily end up starting against the Packers in Week 1, but Davis is the safest pick for now because he has the most experience and the highest salary. Across his five years in Miami, he started 72 games while seeing time at every OL position except center. Davis has struggled when playing tackle, particularly last season when he allowed a whopping 57 pressures. But he reportedly dealt with some knee issues last year, and his pass-blocking grades have been better when he's played right guard, like he did for all of 2018 and most of 2020. The Vikings clearly think he can be a potential starter at guard, considering they gave him $2.75 million guaranteed. He'll have to play well in camp to hold off Reed and Ingram.

Right tackle: Brian O'Neill

Age: 26

26 2022 cap hit: $9.32 million

$9.32 million 2021 stats: 17 G, 73.4 PFF grade (66.1 run, 77.5 pass)

There isn't a ton that needs to be said about O'Neill; he's just been a very good player since being drafted in the second round in 2018. He has allowed a grand total of 5 sacks in four seasons, three of those coming in 2020. O'Neill is a durable, consistent force in both the run game and in pass protection, and it was cool to see him become the Vikings' first homegrown Pro Bowl offensive lineman since Kalil last year. The Vikings were smart to keep him around with a big second contract, considering reliable, star-caliber offensive linemen like O'Neill have been few and far between in Minnesota over the last decade. Let's see if he can put together a full season of elite play in both phases and establish himself as one of the best tackles in the league this season.

Also in the mix at right guard

Chris Reed

Age: 30

30 2022 cap hit: $1.75 million

$1.75 million 2021 stats (Colts, LG/RG): 12 G, 67.2 PFF grade (69.5 run, 55.5 pass)

Reed is my sleeper pick to win the Vikings' right guard job, even though Davis signed a bigger contract and Ingram was an early draft pick. The Minnesota State product has bounced around the league, going from Jacksonville to Miami to Carolina to Indianapolis, but he played well for the Colts last year. He filled in at both guard spots and eventually earned his way into the starting lineup on merit, drawing a lot of praise from Colts fans and reporters for his play. Don't count him out in this battle. Reed has played some center in preseason games and is listed as a G/C on the Vikings' roster, so he could be insurance for Bradbury as well.

Ed Ingram (R)

Age: 23

23 2022 cap hit: TBD (hasn't yet signed rookie contract)

TBD (hasn't yet signed rookie contract) 2021 stats: N/A (college)

The Vikings selected Ingram 59th in this year's draft, which is right around the range where Cleveland and O'Neill were taken in recent years. It was seen as a reach by some analysts, but O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are high on his awareness, power, and mobility. Ingram was on the 2019 LSU title team that has produced so many NFL players. With a big training camp, he could end up starting right away.

Others competing for roster spots

Tackles: Vederian Lowe (R), Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel, Timon Parris

Vederian Lowe (R), Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel, Timon Parris Guards: Wyatt Davis, Kyle Hinton

Wyatt Davis, Kyle Hinton Centers: Austin Schlottmann, Josh Sokol (R)

Between one and three of these players will make the 53-man roster, depending on how many offensive linemen the Vikings keep. Lowe and Udoh may both make it to provide tackle depth. Davis or Schlottmann could add more depth on the interior, but they're both facing uphill battles since all three right guard competitors will make it. Davis is someone to watch in camp after he was unable to see the field as a third-round rookie last year.

