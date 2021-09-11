Vikings-Bengals Preview: Opponent Q&A With Cincinnati Beat Writer

The Vikings are set to take on the Bengals in Cincinnati to kick off their 2021 season on Sunday afternoon.

To get the inside perspective on the Bengals and what they might look like this year, I posed some questions to James Rapien, who covers the team as the publisher of SI's AllBengals.

After six wins in two seasons, what are the realistic expectations for the Bengals in year three under Zac Taylor? Is there pressure on Taylor to at least keep the team in the hunt for a wild card?

Taylor needs to prove he's the coach of the present and the future this season and while that might not mean guiding the Bengals to the playoffs, he certainly needs to show everyone that the team is heading in the right direction. The Bengals have added plenty of new faces over the past few years—from Joe Burrow to Trey Hendrickson—and they need to see improvement this year. Taylor is very much on the hot seat entering this season.

The big question is what Joe Burrow will be able to do coming off of last year’s injury. How did he look in camp?

Burrow got off to a slow start in camp, but that didn't last long. Something changed in the middle of August and he looked like the guy that was in the Rookie of the Year conversation last season. Burrow only played three snaps in the preseason, so there still could be an unforeseen mental hurdle he has to get over on Sunday against the Vikings.

Ja’Marr Chase’s struggles with drops in the preseason — and his subsequent explanation regarding the NFL football — became a big story. Is that something worth being concerned about, or are people blowing it out of proportion?

Honestly, it's a non-story. Chase was asked how the college ball was different from the NFL ball. He has had drop issues, but he's also made a ton of plays and tough catches in practice. He'll be used in a bunch of different ways on Sunday against the Vikings. Chase answered questions about his drops for 15+ minutes on Monday and didn't flinch. He carries himself like a professional.

Jessie Bates and Trey Hendrickson are big names, but who are a couple other Bengals defenders to keep an eye on this Sunday?

Larry Ogunjobi and Logan Wilson are two guys that need to play well if the Bengals are going to contain Dalvin Cook. Look for Ogunjobi to line up at 3-tech for most of the game. Wilson is entering his second season and is wearing the headset on defense. Cincinnati is banking on him to be much improved. Another player to watch is cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. He was a standout player during training camp and in the preseason.

What’s the one biggest thing the Bengals need to do well, in your mind, to pull off a minor upset against the Vikings to kick off the season?

Slow down Cook and get some pressure on Kirk Cousins. If they can do those things, then they should be able to keep Minnesota's offense from going off. If that doesn't happen, they can still win the game, but they're going to need Burrow, Chase and company to have a big day.

Lastly, let’s hear your prediction for the game. Who wins, and by how much?



I picked the Vikings to win the game 24-20, mainly because I think Burrow and the offense is going to struggle early. Three preseason snaps isn't enough, especially with a hungry, Mike Zimmer-led defense waiting for them on Sunday.

