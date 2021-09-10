Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Their Picks for Sunday's Game Against Vikings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Vikings on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow is back, Zac Taylor believes his guys are ready, but will Cincinnati win their first season opener since 2018?

The team at AllBengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, AllBengals Insider

It’s going to be a big welcome back game for Burrow and while the idea of the Bengals' passing game is exciting, I think the team must run the ball to be successful not only on Sunday, but in every game this year. Finishing the 2020 season ranked 24th in rushing didn’t cut it, and nobody wants to see a measly four wins again in 2021. I want to see Zac Taylor utilize Joe Mixon to his maximum potential. I also want to see more explosive plays from Burrow, which includes big shots down the field especially in Week 1.

Cincinnati must take advantage of the fact that the Vikings aren’t exactly known for their defensive strength going into this year. I think Sunday will be a showcase for the offensive side of the ball compared to the defensive side, which will not include former Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring). There will be little margin for error for the Bengals secondary with star receivers like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen lining up for Mike Zimmer's crew. Cincinnati is a 3-point underdog at home for Sunday’s opener against Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bengals 17

Russ Heltman, AllBengals Contributor

I expect a nip tuck game between two very evenly matched teams. Cincinnati capitalizes on the shaky offensive line from Minnesota and eases their new look defensive line into an ideal matchup. Burrow and the offense control the clock with Mixon, while narrowly escaping with their first season opening weekend win at home since 2007.



Prediction: Bengals 27, Vikings 24

Nicole Zembrodt, AllBengals Contributor

Both teams have offensive stars, but Sunday’s game will come down to which defense can win the turnover battle and come up with stops when needed. I'm taking Jessie Bates and the Bengals.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Vikings 26

Blake Jewell, AllBengals Contributor

The Bengals offense will have a great season, but they're going to get off to a slow start. The defense will likely have a hard time stopping Dalvin Cook and may struggle against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bengals 17.

Mike Santagata, AllBengals Film Analyst

The Bengals and Vikings are fairly evenly matched and Cincinnati is at home. If Trae Waynes was healthy I may have picked the Bengals in this matchup, but he's out with a hamstring injury. However, Waynes will miss this game and I think that injury swings things in the Vikings favor. It will be tough for the Bengals defense to cover the Vikings' dynamic duo of receivers while also stopping Dalvin Cook on early downs with Eli Apple in the lineup.

On the other side, I think the Bengals wide receivers have an advantage against the Vikings cornerbacks. Linebacker Nick Vigil can be taken advantage of if isolated. If the Bengals are going to win this game, they need to stay ahead of the chains so that Zimmer cannot get into his 3rd-and-long defenses. If they are able to do this I could easily see the Bengals winning at home, but I'm taking Minnesota.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Bengals 24

James Rapien, AllBengals Publisher

Much like Blake, I'm worried the Bengals' offense is going to get off to a slow start. They only played three snaps together in the preseason and even though Anthony Barr is out, I expect Zimmer's defense keep Burrow, Mixon and the rest of this offense in check—at least in the first half.

Cincinnati hangs around and has a chance to win the game late, but Taylor suffers another one-score loss.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Bengals 20

Check out are predictions for the entire 2021 season here!

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!



You May Also Like:

Mike Zimmer offers up high praise for Joe Burrow

Jessie Bates Receives Big-Time Praise from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Believes One Bengals Defender is Going to Have a Breakout Season

Bengals Projected to Finish With Most Wins Since 2017

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Can Contain Minnesota's Offense

Previewing the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

Quinton Spain Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong

Ja'Marr Chase Confident, Despite Drop Issues

Pooka Williams Changes Number and Position Before Week 1

Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Season Opener

Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow Lead Way as Bengals Name Captains

Joe Burrow Says No Concerns About Left Knee

Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Remade Bengals Defense Looking to Show Improvement Against Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs Against Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Post Monster Numbers This Season

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook