Ja'Marr Chase Responded the Right Way to Drop Issues, Despite Criticism He's Received

The 21-year-old was in the national spotlight on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has had his ups and downs during training camp and the preseason.

The rookie wide-out flashed his potential during practice, which included a three touchdown day where he torched Trae Waynes and Chidobe Awuzie.

He's also had his struggles.

Chase dropped four passes in two preseason games. He hasn't ran from the problem. Instead, he addressed it on the field and with the media.

The 21-year-old puts in extra work before and after practice. That is expected when you're the fifth pick in the draft, but it's a requirement if he's going to live up to the sky-high expectations that everyone has for him.

Plenty of players have an elite work ethic, but what stands out about Chase is his poise. He answered all sorts of questions about his drop issues on Monday. He didn't make a bunch of excuses or blame anyone but himself.

"Just catch the ball. That’s my job," Chase said. "My only job. Catch the ball."

Chase did discuss some potential reasons why he's have drop issues. From opting out of the 2020 season to the difference in the size of the ball in the NFL, but his overall message remained the same.

"I just gotta be a pro and make that catch," he said.

Chase spoke for over 15 minutes on Monday. He didn't flinch when he was asked about his struggles or the fact that he's suddenly having drop issues. That bodes well for his chances of finding NFL success.

The rookie receiver showed that poise again on Thursday when a national headline about his drop issues went viral.

"1-0," Chase tweeted, letting everyone know where his focus is just a few days away from the season opener.

All of the videos, podcasts and articles about his preseason struggles are moot if Chase plays well on Sunday and helps the Bengals beat the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Jessie Bates Receives Big-Time Praise from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Believes One Bengals Defender is Going to Have a Breakout Season

Bengals Projected to Finish With Most Wins Since 2017

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Can Contain Minnesota's Offense

Previewing the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

Quinton Spain Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong

Ja'Marr Chase Confident, Despite Drop Issues

Pooka Williams Changes Number and Position Before Week 1

Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Season Opener

Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow Lead Way as Bengals Name Captains

Joe Burrow Says No Concerns About Left Knee

Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Remade Bengals Defense Looking to Show Improvement Against Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs Against Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Post Monster Numbers This Season

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook