It Sounds Like Klint Kubiak Will Be the Vikings' Next Offensive Coordinator

Over the past few weeks since Gary Kubiak's retirement, the consensus has been that his son Klint, the Vikings' quarterbacks coach, is the favorite to take over his dad's old job as offensive coordinator. That's based on the reports of local writers, as well as the hire of wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. The Vikings already have a WRs coach in Andrew Janocko, but promoting Kubiak to OC would open a spot at QBs coach for Janocko, a former college QB. Hiring the younger Kubiak would also give the Vikings the offensive continuity that Mike Zimmer values. It all adds up.

Now one of the Vikings' top players may have accidentally confirmed the speculation.

In an interview with Fansided's Mark Carman, Jefferson seems to have spilled the beans on who the Vikings' next offensive coordinator will be.

“Nothing but respect for coach [Gary Kubiak]. I wish I could have more years with him. I was just getting comfortable with him. But I’m pretty sure Klint is going to come in and do the same or even better. I’m pretty sure [Gary] is going to give him a little insight and give him some tips on how to call the games. If he does [get the offensive coordinator job] it’s pretty much going to be the same offense."

The Vikings are meeting with other candidates for the job, as well. They interviewed Giants WRs coach Tyke Tolbert this week, and Mike Zimmer confirmed that a couple other interviews were happening as well. So it's not a sure thing that Kubiak gets the job. But he appears to be the heavy favorite, with this quote from Jefferson only making that hire seem more and more likely. Perhaps the Vikings are just waiting until after the Super Bowl to make an official announcement.

Kubiak, who turns 34 this month, began his NFL coaching career with the Vikings in 2013. He spent three seasons as the Broncos' QBs coach from 2016 to 2018 before joining the Vikings in that role in 2019.

