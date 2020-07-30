InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr Added To Reserve/COVID-19 List

Will Ragatz

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, according to the NFL's transaction wire. 

Barr becomes the eighth Vikings player to be added to the new COVID list. Rookies Justin Jefferson, Blake Brandel, Brian Cole II, and Tyler Higby were placed on the list after reporting to camp last week. On Wednesday, three young veterans – Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cameron Smith, and Oli Udoh – were added to the list as well.

Including Michael Pierce, who is on the opt-out list, the Vikings currently have nine of their 87 players (10.3%) on a coronavirus-related reserve list. That's among the highest in the NFL.

Once again, it's worth remembering that this doesn't mean Barr or any of those players have tested positive:

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

With that said, every Vikings player has been tested, so it's certainly possible that a few players have gotten a positive result.

Barr was a first-round pick out of UCLA in 2014 and is one of the Vikings' veteran leaders.

The Vikings are currently at 78 players on the active roster.

Here is a detailed rundown of the Vikings' thorough efforts to prepare for a training camp amid an ongoing pandemic.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Harris Reacts to Being Left Off of NFL Top 100 Players

"I don't know why it seem like people playing with my resume."

Will Ragatz

Joey Bosa's Deal is a Reminder That Danielle Hunter is a Massive Bargain

The Vikings' star defensive end is a bargain compared to some of his peers at edge rusher.

Will Ragatz

Ifeadi Odenigbo, Two Other Vikings Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Vikings' projected starting defensive end is among the latest players to be added to the COVID list.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter Ranked in Top 40 by NFL Players

The Vikings' star running back and defensive end give the team five players in the NFL Top 100.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Nose Tackle Michael Pierce Opts Out of 2020 Season

The free agent pickup is high-risk for COVID-19 due to asthma and other respiratory issues.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

Dalvin Cook Reports to Training Camp, Still Seeking New Contract

The Vikings' star running back reported to training camp on Tuesday after a weird controversy.

Will Ragatz

Who Replaces Michael Pierce at Nose Tackle for the Vikings This Season?

The Vikings have a few internal options, but they could also look to sign a free agent with their extra cap space.

Will Ragatz

Three Vikings Have Made the NFL Top 100 Players Ranking So Far

The NFL Top 100 on NFL Network is a yearly ranking voted on by the league's players.

Will Ragatz

Four Vikings Rookies, Including Justin Jefferson, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

This is a precautionary move based on potential exposure for four Vikings rookies.

Will Ragatz

The Packers Have Interest in Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen

Mike Zimmer wants Griffen back in Minnesota, but could the veteran head to his former rival?

Will Ragatz