Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr Added To Reserve/COVID-19 List

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

Barr becomes the eighth Vikings player to be added to the new COVID list. Rookies Justin Jefferson, Blake Brandel, Brian Cole II, and Tyler Higby were placed on the list after reporting to camp last week. On Wednesday, three young veterans – Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cameron Smith, and Oli Udoh – were added to the list as well.

Including Michael Pierce, who is on the opt-out list, the Vikings currently have nine of their 87 players (10.3%) on a coronavirus-related reserve list. That's among the highest in the NFL.

Once again, it's worth remembering that this doesn't mean Barr or any of those players have tested positive:

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

With that said, every Vikings player has been tested, so it's certainly possible that a few players have gotten a positive result.

Barr was a first-round pick out of UCLA in 2014 and is one of the Vikings' veteran leaders.

The Vikings are currently at 78 players on the active roster.

Here is a detailed rundown of the Vikings' thorough efforts to prepare for a training camp amid an ongoing pandemic.

