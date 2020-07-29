Ifeadi Odenigbo, Two Other Vikings Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith, and offensive tackle Oli Udoh have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Vikings announced Wednesday afternoon. That makes seven total players on the newly-created list after rookies Justin Jefferson, Blake Brandel, Brian Cole II, and Tyler Higby were added last week.

Rookies reported to TCO Performance Center to begin COVID-19 testing last Thursday, and veterans joined them on Tuesday. It's not surprising that several more players have been placed on the list after veterans reported to camp, but it's worth reiterating that this doesn't mean any or all of those players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here's a reminder of the official explanation from the Vikings:

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings aren't permitted to disclose whether a player has tested positive or been exposed to someone who has.

Odenigbo is expected to take over Everson Griffen's starting job in 2020, though we can't entirely rule out Griffen – who still is without a team – returning in free agency. Smith will compete to make the roster as the fourth or fifth linebacker, and Udoh seems like a lock to make the team as a backup tackle who could potentially move to guard.

The Vikings' active camp roster was at 87 prior to players reporting last week. With seven players currently on the COVID-19 list and Michael Pierce on the opt-out reserve list, the roster is currently at just 79 players. UDFA rookies Quartney Davis and Nevelle Clarke were recently added to the Non-Football Injury list, but they still count towards the active roster.

All of that is important to note because rosters are expected to be trimmed down to 80 once practices start. The Vikings won't need to cut players until everyone on an inactive list gets healthy or is otherwise cleared to return.

Here is a detailed rundown of the Vikings' thorough efforts to prepare for a training camp amid an ongoing pandemic.

