Vikings Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: How Does Diggs Trade Change Things?

With Stefon Diggs being traded to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings' outlook for the 2020 NFL Draft has changed dramatically. Rick Spielman now has two first-round picks at No. 22 and No. 25. But he also has another glaring need to address, with wide receiver joining the likes of cornerback, offensive line, and defensive tackle.

Let's check in on some post-Diggs trade, post-first wave of free agency mock drafts to get a sense of what the Vikings might do with their two first-rounders. It's a very distinct possibility that Rick Spielman makes a trade and the Vikings don't make picks at 22 and 25, but for now, we're going to assume they stay put. As always, we'll list the picks and provide some analysis afterwards.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated (3/20)

Round 1, Pick 22: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

One of the youngest prospects in the draft (he turns 21 in August), Queen played his best football down the stretch of LSU’s title run. Queen is a three-down linebacker with outstanding speed that excels in coverage. If this is the pick, the trio of Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and Queen would be locked up through the 2023 season.

Round 1, Pick 25: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Of the four cornerbacks to play 500-plus snaps for the Vikings last season, three of them—Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes—are no longer on the roster. The younger brother of (former Viking receiver) Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs has ideal length for the position, outstanding ball skills and led Alabama in pass breakups (eight) last season.

InsideTheVikings analysis: I'm not sure I entirely understand the logic here. It's not technically out of the question for the Vikings to take a linebacker in the first round if they feel that someone like Queen is the best player available. But Kendricks and Barr are under contract for a while, the Vikings just placed a second-round tender on Eric Wilson, and they have a lot of other needs. As for Diggs, I'd be a bit shocked if the Vikings take him a month after shipping off his older brother.

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated (3/20)

Round 1, Pick 22: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

The Vikings will need some help at the wide receiver spot with Stefon Diggs being traded to the Bills. The 5-foot-11 Reagor may not be the biggest wideout in the draft, but he can pop the top off the defense and he gets busy after the catch.

Round 1, Pick 25: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Vikings will need secondary help since they released Xavier Rhodes. Fulton is a great prospect, who has played against the best on the collegiate level. Fulton has some of the best ball tracking skills in this class.

InsideTheVikings analysis: I would not be remotely surprised if the Vikings go WR-CB or CB-WR in the first round, even given their needs on the offensive and defensive line. That's because there are more potentially helpful depth pieces in the trenches (Dru Samia, Oli Udoh, Armon Watts, Jaleel Johnson) than there are at receiver or corner. Reagor and Fulton are both outstanding athletes with sky-high potential who could help right away.

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network (3/22)

Round 1, Pick 22: Justin Jefferson WR, LSU

After losing key core pieces in Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph and soon to be Everson Griffen, no one really knows what’s happening in Minnesota right now. The trading of Stefon Diggs took many by storm, but it can be boiled down to a receiver unhappy in his former situation. With Adam Thielen and Bisi Johnson being the only dependable options, the team selects Justin Jefferson. He brings a certain type of confidence, swagger and upside as a potential playmaker in the Vikings’ offense.

Round 1, Pick 25: Noah Igbinoghene CB, Auburn

A mass exodus has happened at cornerback for the Vikings. With Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander signing with Cincinnati and Rhodes still looking for his new team, Minnesota chooses the high upside option in Noah Igbinoghene. He’s firmly placed his name into the first-round discussion. While he’s not as ready right now as some other options after only playing the position for two seasons, his upside is just as good as any cornerback in this class not named Jeffrey Okudah.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Another WR-CB approach. Jefferson is probably the most frequent choice among draftniks to be the fourth receiver taken after CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III. He posted 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching passes from Joe Burrow last year, and is a strong route-runner with good size and hands. Igbinoghene is an interesting pick. He's raw and probably wouldn't play right away, but his athletic potential is certainly enticing.

Joe Marino, The Draft Network (3/21)

Round 1, Pick 22: Jeff Gladney CB, TCU

The Minnesota Vikings are experiencing a mass exodus of talent but no position has been impacted quite like cornerback. Jeff Gladney features rapid feet and fluid hips. Overall, Gladney has that blend of footwork and flexibility needed to thrive in coverage. Whether it’s being aggressive to crowd routes early in the release or mirror in man coverage or play in off-man, Gladney’s foundation of traits is ideal for performing at a high level.

Round 1, Pick 25: Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE, Penn State

The departures of Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly create a glaring need at defensive end. Yetur Gross-Matos features a loaded toolbox of traits and has racked up 33.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks over the last two seasons for Penn State.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Gladney has been linked to the Vikings for quite some time because he fits the profile of a Mike Zimmer corner. He's got a similar frame to 2018 first-rounder Mike Hughes and plays with a ton of physicality while still moving very fluidly. As Marino mentions, the departures of Griffen and Weatherly have opened up a need at edge rusher. But given the presence of Ifeadi Odenigbo, I'm not sure if the Vikings go that direction in round one.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com (3/20)

Round 1, Pick 22: Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE, Penn State

With Everson Griffen exploring free agency, the Vikings could look to fill the void here. Gross-Matos is an ascending defensive end with traits and rush potential waiting to be developed.

Round 1, Pick 25: Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU

The Vikings know they can find receiver talent outside of the first round, but finding an interior pass rusher like Blacklock won't be as easy.

InsideTheVikings analysis: A Vikings defensive line with Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Blacklock, Odenigbo, and Gross-Matos would be a terrifying sight for opposing offenses. But considering all of the team's other needs and some of the DL depth pieces previously mentioned, I'd be surprised to see Rick Spielman take two defensive linemen in the first round. I do love the fit of selecting Blacklock. He'd be an instant upgrade over Shamar Stephen as an interior pass-rusher at the three-technique spot.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News (3/20)

Round 1, Pick 22: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Vikings should think about using the pick they got from the Stefon Diggs trade to get his replacement opposite versatile No. 1 Adam Thielen. Higgins working the perimeter would a perfect complement. The Clemson product is a dangerous, all-around playmaker who can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he posted 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs in 15 games last season. He also rushed for a 36-yard score against LSU in the title game.

Round 1, Pick 25: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings need to address cornerback early in the draft after releasing Xavier Rhodes and not re-signing Trae Waynes. Terrell (6-1, 195 pounds) is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside, in both man and zone schemes. He needs to learn to win battles with better technique and handwork.

InsideTheVikings analysis: There are far crazier scenarios than this one where the Vikings double-dip with Clemson Tigers. Higgins was a productive receiver in college, but there are concerns about his athleticism after he posted disappointing numbers at Clemson's Pro Day. The Vikings may fear a Laquon Treadwell repeat and go for a more athletic receiver. Terrell, meanwhile, is a sleeper pick for a first-round Vikings corner. He was impressive at the combine, and there's a lot to like about his tape.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports (3/18)

Round 1, Pick 22: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Minnesota uses the pick it got from Buffalo in the Stefon Diggs trade to add a small, quick, downfield speedster at wideout.

Round 1, Pick 25: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

The Vikings re-invested in Kirk Cousins, so they get him an upgrade at the left tackle spot in Jones.

InsideTheVikings analysis: This would be a great haul for the Vikings on the offensive side of the ball. I'm surprised this is the only Jones pick among these mocks, as he's a player who has been linked to the Vikings for a while. They love mobile, Senior Bowl linemen, and that's Jones. He might not be ready to start immediately, but he fits the mold of a left tackle of the future in Gary Kubiak's scheme. Reagor's combination of speed and leaping ability make him an extremely high-upside pick at receiver.

