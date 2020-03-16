InsideTheVikings
Vikings Sign C.J. Ham to Four-Year Deal, Place Tender on Eric Wilson

Will Ragatz

The Vikings and fullback C.J. Ham have agreed to a four-year deal for $12.25 million, according to Ham's agent. The deal will pay Ham $4 million in 2020.

Ham was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Vikings clearly wanted to move quickly on signing their fullback to a new deal. At the moment, Ham is now the third-highest-paid fullback in the league for 2020, behind the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and the Ravens' Patrick Ricard.

Ham presumably was also motivated to remain with the Vikings. He grew up in Duluth, MN, and attended Augustana University in nearby South Dakota. Signed by the Vikings in 2016 after attending their rookie minicamp, Ham has developed into a Pro Bowler during his four years in Minnesota.

The Vikings also utilize the fullback more than the vast majority of teams in the NFL; Ham played on 35 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2019. In addition to his outstanding blocking ability, Ham caught 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown on his way to making the 2019 Pro Bowl. It was the second career touchdown for Ham, who has 340 yards from scrimmage in his career and has converted a first down on 36 percent of his career touches.

Vikings place second-round tender on LB Eric Wilson

In news regarding the Vikings' other restricted free agent, they have placed a second-round tender (worth around $3.1 million) on linebacker Eric Wilson, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

What that means is that Wilson can still negotiate with other teams, but the Vikings will be able to match any offer he receives. If Wilson does receive an offer, the Vikings can choose to either match it or to let him depart and receive that team's second-round pick. Given the value of a second-rounder, it seems unlikely that Wilson will receive any offers, and the Vikings will simply owe him the $3.1 million in 2020.

The Vikings signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. He has played in every game over the last three years as a key special teams player, and has become a key part of the team's linebacker depth in the last two years. Across 2018 and 2019, Wilson started ten games and played in over 30 percent of the defensive snaps, recording 104 tackles, five sacks, and a fumble recovery.

