Vikings Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Projecting the First Two Rounds

It's time for another Vikings mock draft roundup.

Two weeks ago, we brought you our second one of the offseason. So far, we've focused solely on the first round and looked at all kinds of opinions on who the Vikings might select at No. 25 overall. Now, with more and more multiple-round mock drafts being released, we're going to expand this roundup to the first two rounds. Without further ado, here are a few recent two-round projections for the Vikings and our analysis on the selections.

Mike Renner, PFF (Posted on 2/11)

Round 1, Pick 25: Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn

Davidson was one of the biggest movers with his play at the Senior Bowl a couple of weeks ago. He has prototypical 3-tech traits even though he played mostly on the edge at Auburn. Earning an 83.8 pass-rushing grade playing out of position in the SEC is pretty dang impressive.

InsideTheVikings analysis: A three-technique DT with interior pass-rushing ability would fill a major need for the Vikings, who didn't get much production at all from Shamar Stephen in 2019. I'm just not sure I like the value of this pick; most mocks I've seen have Davidson going in the second or third round. Depending on how the Vikings feel about Neville Gallimore, Ross Blacklock, and other defensive tackles, I think it's probably more likely that they take a defensive back or offensive lineman in the first round and then address DT shortly after.

Round 2, Pick 58: Damien Lewis, OG, LSU

Lewis has been a block of granite for the LSU offensive line the past two seasons. He’s only allowed 22 pressures on 1,089 pass-blocking snaps over that span. Pat Elflein’s starting role is very much in question after allowing 30-plus pressures each of the past two seasons.

InsideTheVikings analysis: I'm not a big fan of this second-round pick from PFF, either. While the Vikings need help on the offensive line, left tackle might be the more pressing need than left guard. 2019 rookie Dru Samia figures to compete for the LG role, and that job could also belong to Riley Reiff if the Vikings move him inside instead of cutting him. Also, Lewis doesn't seem to be a good fit for Gary Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme. Per Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network: "Lewis doesn't have a lot of dynamic range and won't be appealing to zone heavy rushing offenses." The Vikings can do a lot better than Davidson and Lewis in the first two rounds.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports (Posted on 2/10)

Round 1, Pick 25: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Jones could be this year’s Andre Dillard — the Senior Bowl attendee whose evaluation takes a jump and lands him in the later portion of Round 1. Jones has the physical tools and enough nasty for the Vikings to consider having him replace Riley Reiff at left tackle eventually. Once Jones gets stronger and cleans up his pass sets a bit, he could be a force.

InsideTheVikings analysis: At this point in time, Jones may be my single favorite prospect for the Vikings to potentially select at No. 25. He's perfect for a zone-blocking scheme because of his incredible combination of size and athleticism/mobility. Jones does need to improve from a technical standpoint, but I think Rick Dennison and Phil Rauscher would be able to help him develop and maximize his mammoth upside. The Vikings love their Senior Bowl offensive linemen, and Jones could be their left tackle of the future. The only problem is that he might not make it to the 25th pick.

Round 2, Pick 58: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

There was no explanation given from Edholm for most of his second-round choices.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Igbinoghene doesn't turn 21 until late November and only played two seasons of corner at Auburn (he was originally recruited as a wide receiver), so he's definitely a raw prospect. But the tools – athleticism, speed, body control – are all there. Like Jones, he would need some coaching to reach his sky-high upside. I would have no issues with this pick, because corner is obviously a major need. I just wonder if the Vikings would opt to take someone more experienced, who is more likely to be able to help from day one.

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network (Posted on 2/10)

Round 1, Pick 25: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Based on what [the Vikings] have drafted in years past, Jeff Gladney will have many fans in the team’s draft room. He possesses excellent match-mirror technique and has plenty of interest with tackling in run support. Gladney is the type of cornerback prospect that the team has taken a liking to before.

InsideTheVikings analysis: With Jones, Kristian Fulton, and Trevon Diggs also still available, Reid has the Vikings going with Gladney based on their past track record. From everything I know about Gladney, I'd be thrilled with this pick. He has outstanding footwork and fluid athleticism that allow him to excel in man coverage. He's also a willing tackler, which is important. Gladney is experienced from three years as a starter in the pass-happy Big 12, so he'd likely be able to step in and start right away in the event that the Vikings lose both Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. The one concern is that he's a bit undersized, but Gladney makes up for that with toughness and competitiveness.

Round 2, Pick 58: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

There was no explanation given from Reid for his second-round choices.

InsideTheVikings analysis: We're now three for three on mocks that have the Vikings taking an Auburn Tiger in the first two rounds. Tega Wanogho is actually a somewhat similar prospect to Jones, just with a longer path to realizing his upside. He has all the tools to succeed, but is raw and inexperienced. He would fit well in a zone-blocking scheme, so it's not too hard to see the appeal for the Vikings here.

Jonah Tuls, The Draft Network (Posted on 2/6)

Round 1, Pick 25: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

One of my pet cats in this class is Josh Jones. He is perfectly suited for a zone-blocking scheme with his foot quickness and elite movement skills in both pass protection and as a run blocker. Jones is this year’s version of Andre Dillard and fits exactly what the Minnesota Vikings want to do up front.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Yep. Tuls lays it out perfectly; Jones would be a perfect schematic fit for the Vikings, and possesses All-Pro upside.

Round 2, Pick 58: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

There was no explanation given from Tuls for his second-round choices.

InsideTheVikings analysis: Dantzler would be a solid value in the second round. He's been one of the SEC's best corners over the past two seasons and has great length, but he does need to get stronger. Good coverage and ball skills.