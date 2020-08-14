SI.com
InsideTheVikings
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Vikings Not Listed Among SI's 12 Teams Who Could Win Super Bowl

Will Ragatz

The Vikings are a tough team to evaluate heading into the 2020 season. 

They're coming off of an upset playoff victory that made them one of the last eight teams standing, two wins away from a Super Bowl appearance. This offseason, they made win-now moves like extending Kirk Cousins, franchise-tagging Anthony Harris, and signing or retaining players like Michael Pierce, Tajae Sharpe, C.J. Ham, Eric Wilson, Dan Bailey, and Britton Colquitt.

At the same time, they also seem to be looking towards the future. They let a number of veterans – including Everson Griffen, Josh Kline, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander – leave in free agency, and traded the disgruntled Stefon Diggs for a haul of draft picks. Even after pulling off a highly impressive draft, this shortened offseason for rookies – plus several areas of potential regression – could make it difficult for the team to match its level of play from 2019. Pierce opting out doesn't help, either.

Given that context, it's not entirely surprising to see the Vikings left out of Conor Orr's list of 12 teams who could win the Super Bowl this year. Make sure to check out the full article for his explanations, but here's Orr's list:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. New England Patriots
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. New Orleans Saints
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Baltimore Ravens
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. Philadelphia Eagles
  9. Dallas Cowboys
  10. Green Bay Packers
  11. Pittsburgh Steelers
  12. Buffalo Bills

I think that's a pretty fair group. You could theoretically make an argument for the Vikings over any of the teams in spots 7-12, but I can't say that Minnesota deserves to be included over any of those teams. The Vikings were 13th in SI's post-draft power rankings, and I'd imagine they're one of Orr's first teams out, if not No. 13.

Can the Vikings make the playoffs this season and win a game or even two games? Without question. But realistically, the Vikings probably don't have the roster to make a run for the Lombardi Trophy in 2020-21. Their best case scenario is another playoff season with growth from a number of young players, and looking to seriously contend for a deep run in 2021-22.

Make sure to check out all of the content on Sports Illustrated's NFL homepage.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Pursuit of Everson Griffen Mean Vikings Might Add a Veteran Defender?

The Vikings have some cap space if they want to go out and sign an impact free agent.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive DeMarquis Gates, Activate Oli Udoh From COVID-19 List

This is another unfortunate setback for Gates, who was signed after the XFL season was shut down in March.

Will Ragatz

Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen Signs With Dallas Cowboys

The longtime Viking chose Dallas over signing with the Seahawks or returning to Minnesota.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Looking For Big Things From Armon Watts in 2020

The second-year defensive tackle is a breakout candidate who could help fill the void left by Michael Pierce.

Will Ragatz

Former Vikings Updates: Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes, Everson Griffen, and More

Plus notes on Adrian Peterson, Captain Munnerlyn, and Linval Joseph. Check it out.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Tackle Oli Udoh "Doing Well" After Having COVID-19

The Vikings offensive lineman has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for nearly two weeks.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive Cameron Smith With Non-Football Injury, Expect Him to Clear Waivers

This is a procedural move so Smith can be added to the team's Reserve/NFI list.

Will Ragatz

Andre Patterson Defends Shamar Stephen: "He Does What We Coach Him to Do"

The Vikings defensive tackle gets a lot of criticism, but Patterson doesn't think that's fair.

Will Ragatz

NFL Media Projects Floor of 6-10 and Ceiling of 11-5 For Vikings in 2020

Does this feel like correct range of potential outcomes for the 2020 Minnesota Vikings?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive UDFA Offensive Lineman Tyler Higby

The Michigan State product spent two weeks on the COVID-19 list, and has now been released.

Will Ragatz