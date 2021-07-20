Vikings Notes: Jeff Gladney's Grand Jury Pushed Back, Training Camp Reporting Dates Set

The official reporting dates for Vikings training camp have been set: rookies will be at TCO Performance Center on Sunday, July 25th, with the rest of the team joining them two days later on Tuesday the 27th.

While some teams have their rookies show up as much as a week prior to the veterans, the Vikings aren't going that route.

This tweet from the NFL's communications department has the reporting dates for all 32 teams, as well as info on joint practices. The Vikings, as we've known for a while, will have joint practices with the Denver Broncos on August 11th and 12th ahead of their preseason opener on the 14th.

Another noteworthy Vikings-related date is that of the grand jury for cornerback Jeff Gladney regarding his April domestic violence assault charge. While it had originally been reported that the grand jury was set for July 22nd, it's actually going to take place one week later on July 29th, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

The indictment decision is expected by August 2nd.

It seems unlikely that Gladney, the 31st overall pick in 2020, will participate in training camp at all this year. If he's indicted, he will presumably either be cut, suspended, or placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

There hasn't been any recent buzz about the Vikings adding another free agent prior to camp, although there are some talented players still available and the team could use additional depth at positions like wide receiver and defensive end. Melvin Ingram, one of the top remaining edge rushers on the market, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers on Monday, and the Chiefs brought back DE Alex Okafor. The Vikings reportedly never had interest in Ingram, which is unsurprising given that he doesn't quite fit what they look for in defensive ends. Ingram is a better fit in a 3-4 defense (which the Steelers run) than a 4-3.

It's worth noting that the Vikings still have three unsigned draft picks: third-rounders Chazz Surratt, Wyatt Davis, and Patrick Jones II.

Other than that, the only notable news is that Aaron Rodgers' future still appears to be up in the air.

More reading:

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.