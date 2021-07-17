Anthony Barr Believes the Vikings Have a Super Bowl-Winning Team This Year

The high expectations surrounding the 2021 Minnesota Vikings, at least from within the state, might seem strange given the team's 7-9 record last year and overall struggle to find sustained success during the Mike Zimmer era. But with a major wave of reinforcements coming in the form of players who missed last year or were acquired this offseason, the Vikings' roster looks very impressive on paper.

The offense, which was excellent in 2020, has a chance to be even better with more talent on the offensive line to complement Minnesota's elite playmakers at the skill positions. Zimmer's defense, meanwhile, will look almost entirely different this fall and is loaded with formidable veterans at all three levels after a frenzy in free agency.

It's also probably worth mentioning that it's an odd-numbered year and Zimmer's teams are a perfect three for three in turning those into playoff appearances. If questions about the special teams, O-line, pass rush, and receiver depth are answered, this has the makings of potentially being a special season.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, Zimmer's first draft pick and the team's third-longest tenured player, thinks this is a team capable of winning it all.

"I really do believe that we're going to win the Super Bowl this year," Barr told Fox 9's Jim Rich.

"I really do believe that we have a Super Bowl winning team this year. Obviously there’s a lot of steps to get to that point, and I’ve been through good seasons and bad seasons with this team. But every time we’ve had a tough year, we’ve always bounced back. I really feel like this year is going to be special."

Barr mentioned that something about the vibe at OTAs and minicamp this offseason felt "different." He feels that the combination of veteran leadership and young talent on this roster, along with a seasoned coaching staff, can make the Vikings a legitimate contender.

He's not the only one who feels strongly about this team's chances. Earlier this offseason, Adam Thielen — the team's second longest-tenured player — said he can "truly be confident in saying this is the most excited I've been in a long time" about a team heading into a season.

The players, coaches, scheme — it's all there. Now the Vikings have to put it all together in training camp and get ready to go make it happen on Sundays this fall.

