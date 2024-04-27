Vikings Select Oklahoma OT Walter Rouse With 177th Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The Vikings have selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Walter Rouse with the 177th overall pick, kicking off the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rouse started 52 games at left tackle in his college career, playing four years at Stanford before spending his grad transfer year with the Sooners.
Rouse has excellent length, standing 6'6" with 35-inch arms. He's athletic, experienced, smart, and tough, projecting as a swing tackle in the NFL.
Here's the scouting report from The Athletic's Dane Brugler:
In pass protection, Rouse works hard to maximize his length and has learned to trust his spatial awareness, although NFL rushers will be able to expose his stiffness when attempting to redirect. It might not always look pretty, but he has enough drive to flush out defenders in the run game. Overall, Rouse might not have a distinguishing trait to hang his hat on, but he has NFL size and smarts with passable athleticism and strength to compete for an NFL roster spot. He is a potential swing tackle at the next level.
It's a bit surprising to see the Vikings take Rouse here instead of a guard like Boston College's Christian Mahogany, given their biggest need on the offensive line is at LG. But you can always use more depth at the tackle position, and the Vikings lost Oli Udoh in free agency this year. Rouse, along with veteran David Quessenberry, will back up starters Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill.
This is what the Vikings' draft looks like so far, along with their remaining picks:
* Round 1, Pick 10: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
* Round 1, Pick 17: Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama
* Round 4, Pick 108: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
* Round 6, Pick 177: Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
* Round 6, Pick 203
* Round 7, Pick 230
* Round 7, Pick 232
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.