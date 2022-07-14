Vikings Training Camp WRs Preview: Justin Jefferson Leads Deep, Talented Room

It's hard to disagree with anyone who says wide receiver is the strongest position on the 2022 Minnesota Vikings' roster. You could make a case for the running backs or the outside linebackers or the safeties, but receiver has the argument with the fewest amount of "ifs."

Leading the way is the face of the Vikings' franchise, a 23-year-old superstar who is already one of the best, most marketable players in the NFL as he enters his third season. Then there's the savvy veteran and elite red zone weapon, a beloved native Minnesotan who still has gas left in the tank as he approaches his 32nd birthday. There's the 2021 breakout No. 3 option, who offers everything you want in a complementary piece and has room to continue growing his game. Those are the big three, but what could take the Vikings' receiver room to the next level is the depth behind them, comprised of a mix of exciting young talent and solid vets.

In an era where the receiver position is so important, the Vikings are sitting pretty with one of the five best groups in the league. That helps make everyone's life easier, from Kevin O'Connell to Kirk Cousins to the offensive line and even the defense. If the Vikings have a strong bounce-back season in O'Connell's first year, you can bet Jefferson, Thielen and company will be a big part of it.

Heading into 2022 training camp, Inside the Vikings will be previewing every position on Minnesota's roster. Today, we're talking wide receivers.

Projected starter(s)

Justin Jefferson

Age: 23

23 2022 cap hit: $3.58 million

$3.58 million 2021 stats: 17 G, 108 rec, 1,616 yards, 10 TD

If you've watched the Vikings over the past two seasons, you don't need me to tell you how great Justin Jefferson is. It's impossible to miss whenever he takes the field.

If you need a reminder: Jefferson, in his age-21 and age-22 seasons, compiled more receiving yards than any other player in the league since 2020. He's the first player in NFL history with 3,000 yards in their first two seasons (or before turning 23). His yardage total last season came just shy of breaking Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record. He has shattered all kinds of league and franchise records while putting up elite PFF grades and ranking among the leaders in yards per route run.

There is a very legitimate case to be made that Jefferson is already the best wide receiver in the NFL. Toss in his personality and durability and you can understand why he's quickly become the face of the Vikings' franchise and maybe the biggest reason for optimism about their future. The scary thing for the rest of the league is that he hasn't even entered his prime yet.

Jefferson is a tireless worker who is always seeking to improve every aspect of his game, despite having no discernible weaknesses. The big thing to watch this season is how his usage and role might change slightly in a new offense led by O'Connell. The Vikings are expected to become slightly more pass-heavy, which would benefit Jefferson. Schematically, there's been a lot of talk about him assuming the "Cooper Kupp role" in O'Connell's offense.

What does that mean? We'll find out soon enough, but it might mean Jefferson lining up more frequently in the slot, where he spent a lot of his time at LSU. Jefferson is an excellent run-blocker for his position, which is a huge part of the Kupp role. He could be put in motion more, see more targets on short concepts, and perhaps even receive more rushing or passing attempts. Jefferson's bread and butter is beating man coverage down the field and making explosive plays, but any way the Vikings can get the ball in his hands is a good thing for their offense.

“Pretty much where Cooper Kupp was at, that’s pretty much where I’m at," Jefferson said on The Ringer NFL Show. "But my ability to move in different positions is gonna be...more. I’m able to go in outside. You don’t really see Cooper Kupp lining outside as many times as I would. Or me lining in the backfield, or me just lining up in different positions to get the ball."

By himself, Jefferson is a reason to tune in and watch the 2022 Vikings. Heading into year three, he's eligible for an extension next offseason, and the man is going to get PAID.

Adam Thielen

Age: 32 (in August)

32 (in August) 2022 cap hit: $11.67 million

$11.67 million 2021 stats: 13 G, 67 rec, 726 yards, 10 TD

The past three years have been a bit up-and-down for Thielen after his incredible Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018. Injuries essentially limited him to eight games and 30 catches in 2019. A year later, he stayed healthy and racked up 14 touchdown catches, but his 925 yards were still lower than you'd expect. Last season, he continued to dominate in the red zone while playing in 13 of the Vikings' 17 games.

Thielen may never have a 1,000-yard season again, although it's entirely possible if he stays healthy all year. Where most of his value to the Vikings' resides is in his steady hands, leadership, and remarkable ability in the red zone. He understands spacing and leverage so well and has a strong rapport with Kirk Cousins after four seasons together. Thielen is past his prime, but he can still generate separation with pristine route-running and make contested catches when given the opportunity.

A bounce-back year in the yardage department from the local legend is very much on the table in this new offense.

K.J. Osborn

Age: 25

25 2022 cap hit: $961,943

$961,943 2021 stats: 17 G, 50 rec, 655 yards, 7 TD

Osborn burst onto the scene in 2021 and established himself as a strong WR3 for the Vikings, which was a surprising development considering the 2020 fifth-round pick did virtually nothing as a rookie. He isn't spectacular at any one thing, but his speed, route-running, hands, and YAC skills are all positive traits. Osborn is a strong, explosive player whose sturdy frame allows him to be physical in his routes and tough to bring down after the catch. He also seems to have good spatial awareness and balance.

He didn't have a 100-yard game last season, but Osborn had five games with at least 68 yards and scored a touchdown in five of the final six games of the year. He's the favorite to remain the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota's offense this year, although he'll need to hold off some challengers for that role. In all likelihood, Osborn will win that job again and play a major role in the offense. I have him listed as a starter here because the Vikings' base personnel grouping will likely be 11 personnel (three receivers, one tight end, one running back).

Projected backup(s)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Age: 23 (in August)

23 (in August) 2022 cap hit: $904,740

$904,740 2021 stats: 8 G, 5 rec, 116 yards, 2 TD

Albert Wilson

Age: 30

30 2022 cap hit: $895,000

$895,000 2021 stats: 14 G, 25 rec, 213 yards (Miami Dolphins)

Bisi Johnson

Age: 25

25 2022 cap hit: $913,572

$913,572 2021 stats: N/A (injured)

Smith-Marsette seems like the leading candidate to be the Vikings' WR4 after closing his rookie season with a 100-yard game against the Bears. The former fifth-round pick out of Iowa has an intriguing skill set and could be in line for an Osborn-like year two jump, although playing time may not be super plentiful if the big three stay healthy.

Wilson was an interesting free agent acquisition this offseason. The 5'9" slot receiver has 2,499 career receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns across seven seasons with the Chiefs and Dolphins. He's dangerous after the catch and could be used in a gadget role this season, provided he makes the team.

Johnson is a bit of an unknown after missing all of last season with an injury. He was a solid depth piece for two seasons before that, but he'll have to prove himself all over again to a new coaching staff.

Others

Jalen Nailor (R)

Dan Chisena

Myron Mitchell

Trishton Jackson

Blake Proehl

Thomas Hennigan (R)

Nailor, a sixth-round pick this year out of Michigan State, will get every opportunity to earn a roster spot in training camp. He may have to beat out Wilson or Johnson to do it, although the Vikings could roster seven receivers. Nailor might be in the mix to return punts this season, too.

Chisena has made the 53-man roster out of camp for two straight years because of his value as a gunner on special teams, but will the Vikings continue to use a spot on him just for that? Mitchell had a strong spring and Jackson is slightly interesting because he began his career with O'Connell's Rams. Those are two deep sleepers to keep an eye on in training camp.

