Vikings vs. Jaguars Live Score Updates

Follow along for all the latest updates and analysis from Vikings-Jaguars in Week 13.

Will the Vikings come out and impose their will against an inferior opponent this week? Or will they let the Jaguars hang around and make things interesting? We're about to find out.

The Vikings need to win this game to keep their slim playoff hopes alive heading into a huge game against the Buccaneers in Week 14. Facing a depleted Jaguars defense, they simply need Kirk Cousins to continue playing at a high level and getting the ball to his three elite weapons.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are playing for pride as they look to get over the hump and snap a ten-game losing streak. They've been close in games recently, but have yet to actually pull out a win since Week 1. Veteran Mike Glennon will lean on star rookie running back James Robinson and wideout D.J. Chark as he looks to move the ball against an up-and-down Vikings defense.

Ezra Cleveland is back and starting at right guard for the Vikings. Irv Smith Jr., D.J. Wonnum, and Alexander Mattison are all out. For the Jaguars, cornerback Sidney Jones is out, joining C.J. Henderson on IR. Jacksonville's top three corners are Tre Herndon and a pair of rookies: UDFA Luq Barcoo and fourth-rounder Josiah Scott.

Second Quarter

Jaguars 9, Vikings 6

2:56 – Touchdown, Adam Thielen. He catches his 12th of the season and his 11th in the red zone. The Vikings are right back in this one. Dan Bailey missed the extra point, though.

7:46 – Huge play for the Vikings defense just outside of the red zone. Cam Dantzler intercepts Mike Glennon for the first pick of his career and the first by a Vikings CB this season.

14:22 – Kirk Cousins nearly throws a pick-six and the Vikings have to punt...again. They have 20 total yards through three drives against one of the NFL's worst defenses.

First Quarter

0:38 – The Vikings force a punt with a great play by Cameron Dantzler in coverage against D.J. Chark. Need to put up some points here.

3:36 – The Vikings got a first down, but that's it. Kirk Cousins gets sacked on 3rd and 11 and Minnesota has to punt again. Really rough start at home against a 1-10 team.

Jaguars 9, Vikings 0

6:04 – The Jaguars once again drove downfield, hitting a big play to rookie Collin Johnson on the sideline. But the Vikings stalled them inside the ten and limited the damage to a field goal.

Jaguars 6, Vikings 0

12:33 – With no Kendricks, the Vikings defense allows a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to kick this one off. It was capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass that tipped off of Kris Boyd and wound up in the hands of Laviska Shenault Jr. However, Chase McLaughlin did miss the extra point.

15:00 – Huge injury news for the Vikings is announced right as the game kicks off: star middle linebacker Eric Kendricks is out with a calf injury that he aggravated during pregame warmups. Todd Davis will replace him, but that's a huge loss for Minnesota. Kendricks is arguably the best linebacker in the league and had been playing lights out recently.