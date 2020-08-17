Vikings Waive Linebacker Quentin Poling With Injury Designation

The Vikings have waived linebacker Quentin Poling with an injury designation, the team announced on Monday. He was seen coming off of the field with a trainer during Sunday's practice.

This move clears a spot on the 80-man roster for safety Steven Parker, who the team recently claimed on waivers.

On August 6th, it was reported that the Vikings were signing Poling. The move was finalized two days later. It made sense, considering the Vikings were down two linebackers with Cameron Smith out for the season and Ben Gedeon on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Poling was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Dolphins after starring at Ohio University. The athletic linebacker has experience on special teams, and had stints with the Falcons and Raiders last year. Here's more on Poling.

With Poling being waived/injured, he will go through waivers and, if he clears them, could potentially be placed on the Vikings' injured reserve.

All of a sudden, the Vikings have just six healthy linebackers, and half of them are rookies. Smith is out for the year, Gedeon is on the PUP list, and the Vikings have waived both DeMarquis Gates and Poling. Starters Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, and Eric Wilson (technically a starter in their base 4-3 defense, though he typically only plays 30-35 percent of the snaps) are all returning, but the depth is now questionable at best.

The Vikings' current backup linebackers are all rookies: fourth-rounder Troy Dye (Oregon) and undrafted free agents Jordan Fehr (Appalachian State) and Blake Lynch.

Also, if you needed any further evidence that roster moves get weird during training camp, here's a fun cycle of Vikings moves:

LB Quentin Poling signed, RB Tony Brooks-James waived

RB Tony Brooks-James signed, OL Brady Aiello waived

S Steven Parker claimed on waivers, LB Quentin Poling waived

August is a fun time.

