Vikings Signing Linebacker Quentin Poling, Pending Medicals

The Vikings are signing journeyman linebacker Quentin Poling, pending COVID-19 testing and a physical, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This appears to be a low-cost move to add some extra depth at linebacker with Ben Gedeon on the PUP list. Poling could potentially contribute on special teams, but will need to impress in training camp to make the team.

Quentin Poling File

College: Ohio

Ohio Drafted: 2018 seventh round (227th overall)

2018 seventh round (227th overall) NFL experience: Two seasons

Two seasons Age: 26

26 Size: 6'1", 235

6'1", 235 Career stats (NFL): 1 game, 5 special teams snaps

1 game, 5 special teams snaps Career stats (NCAA): 373 tackles, 43.5 TFL, 18 sacks, 7 INT, 15 PD, 5 FF, 2 FR

Poling was a four-year star at Ohio University, stuffing the stat sheet against MAC offenses. He's also a fantastic athlete, having tested extremely well at his pro day in 2018. Poling's Relative Athletic Score of 9.66 out of 10 is quite good.

Despite being a bit undersized for the position, the Dolphins saw enough to use a seventh-round pick on Poling in 2018. While in Miami that season, he worked with current Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf. Poling didn't make the final roster, but spent his rookie season on the Dolphins' practice squad.

Following training camp in 2019, Poling was waived from the team's injured reserve list. A few weeks later, he was signed to the Raiders' practice squad, and appeared in one game while on the active roster. Poling was released in December and then spent almost a month on the Falcons' practice squad. The Raiders brought Poling back this February, then waived him in May.

This is a move that adds some competition for one of the final linebacker spots on the 53-man roster or practice squad, and may have been prompted by Gedeon going on the PUP list. Poling's familiarity with Maalouf likely played a role in him being signed by the Vikings.

Behind Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, and Eric Wilson, the Vikings have some interesting depth at LB. Troy Dye, Cameron Smith, DeMarquis Gates, Gedeon, UDFAs Jordan Fehr and Blake Lynch, and now Poling.

Gedeon still counts towards the active roster, so a corresponding cut will be coming once/if the signing is finalized.

Poling tested positive for COVID-19 in March after a trip to Spain.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.