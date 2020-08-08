InsideTheVikings
Vikings Waive Tony Brooks-James, Officially Sign Quentin Poling

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have finalized the signing of former Dolphins, Falcons, and Raiders linebacker Quentin Poling, the team announced on Saturday. To make room for Poling on the 80-man roster, they waived running back Tony Brooks-James.

On Thursday, Tom Pelissero reported that the Vikings were set to sign Poling, pending medicals and COVID-19 testing. Unlike defensive tackle P.J. Hall, Poling passed his physical and is the newest member of the team.

Poling is a highly athletic, somewhat undersized linebacker who is already on his fourth different team since being drafted in the seventh round by the Dolphins in 2018. The former Ohio Bobcats star will compete to make the roster as a special teams contributor and backup LB.

The Vikings are currently without two linebackers, which likely prompted this move. Ben Gedeon is on the Physically Unable to Perform list, while Cameron Smith has now been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for nearly two weeks. Poling's familiarity with special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf from his time in Miami also presumably played a role in the Vikings bringing him in.

Brooks-James was the No. 5 running back on the roster, so he was a logical cut. The Vikings still have Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone, and Ameer Abdullah at the position.

Brooks-James went undrafted in 2019 after four years as a backup running back at Oregon. He had stints on the rosters or practice squads of the Falcons, Buccaneers, and Steelers before signing with the Vikings last December. He received eight carries with the Steelers during the regular season.

The Vikings have now made four cuts: Davion Davis, Kemon Hall, Bralon Addison, and Brooks-James. Notably, none are rookies. Three more cuts are coming when Smith, Oli Udoh, and Tyler Higby return from the COVID list.

