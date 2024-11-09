Byron Murphy Jr., a six-year veteran, featured in NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year graphic
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is a six-year NFL veteran, which you think would disqualify him from winning the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. But perhaps there are new eligibility rules we all just missed.
Murphy was included in a graphic the NFL's official account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posted in which it was posing the question: Who should win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award this season?
Of course, the post was later deleted. The NFL's social-media team likely meant to feature Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who is a rookie and has 20 tackles — two for loss — and 0.5 sacks in six games this season.
Instead they included a photo of Byron Murphy Jr., who's in his sixth NFL season, second with the Vikings. While it certainly wouldn't be fair, it's too bad Murphy Jr. can't be included in the Defense Rookie of the Year sweepstakes as he's in the midst of a strong season for the Vikings. Murphy has 39 tackles, three picks and seven passes defended this year.
Murphy has had interceptions in back-to-back weeks for the Vikings, picking off Matthew Stafford in a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 24 and intercepting Joe Flacco in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
While Murphy won't have an opportunity to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award, he and the Vikings defense will be looking to build on their momentum against Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Sunshine State on Sunday.