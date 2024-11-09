Inside The Vikings

Byron Murphy Jr., a six-year veteran, featured in NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year graphic

Murphy is, in fact, not a rookie, but he's having a strong season for the Vikings.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. celebrates his interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 3, 2024.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. celebrates his interception against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 3, 2024. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is a six-year NFL veteran, which you think would disqualify him from winning the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. But perhaps there are new eligibility rules we all just missed.

Murphy was included in a graphic the NFL's official account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posted in which it was posing the question: Who should win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award this season?

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., a six-year NFL veteran, is included in a graphic for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The NFL posted a Defensive Rookie of the Year Graphic that featured Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., a six-year NFL veteran, on its official account on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2024. / NFL official account on X

Of course, the post was later deleted. The NFL's social-media team likely meant to feature Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who is a rookie and has 20 tackles — two for loss — and 0.5 sacks in six games this season.

Instead they included a photo of Byron Murphy Jr., who's in his sixth NFL season, second with the Vikings. While it certainly wouldn't be fair, it's too bad Murphy Jr. can't be included in the Defense Rookie of the Year sweepstakes as he's in the midst of a strong season for the Vikings. Murphy has 39 tackles, three picks and seven passes defended this year.

Murphy has had interceptions in back-to-back weeks for the Vikings, picking off Matthew Stafford in a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 24 and intercepting Joe Flacco in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

While Murphy won't have an opportunity to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award, he and the Vikings defense will be looking to build on their momentum against Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Sunshine State on Sunday.

Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

