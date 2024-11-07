With Trevor Lawrence unlikely to play, Vikings will face Mac Jones on Sunday
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury, is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. The former No. 1 overall pick is continuing to "get treatment and weigh options for the future," which could potentially include surgery.
That means the Vikings will likely be facing backup Mac Jones when they travel to Jacksonville to take on the 2-7 Jaguars this weekend. On paper, that makes an already winnable game even more appetizing for Brian Flores' defense.
Lawrence has played fairly well this season despite the poor record and mediocre box score numbers. He's completed around 61 percent of his passes for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, but his PFF grade ranks 9th out of the 38 QBs with at least 100 dropbacks this season. He's a great athlete with a big-time arm.
Jones, the former Patriots first-round pick, isn't the same threat to beat you with 'wow' plays. He had a strong rookie season in 2021, but fell off after that and is now a backup. Over the two previous seasons, he threw 24 touchdowns to 23 interceptions and went 8-17 as a starter for the Patriots. He's made two brief appearances this season and had two turnover-worthy plays (per PFF) on nine dropbacks against the Bills in Week 3.
This news doesn't mean the Vikings are guaranteed to go into EverBank Field on Sunday and demolish the Jaguars, who have had five one-score losses this season, including over the last two weeks against the Eagles and Packers. But it was already very much a game that a 6-2 Minnesota team should be able to win, and that's even more true with Lawrence unlikely to play. Flores' defense could be in for a big day against Jones, who hasn't played much this year and struggles to take care of the football.